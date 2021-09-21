CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We found a (very) few places to get Covid-19 test results fast

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid and same-day testing, like vaccinations, are important Covid-fighting tools. But they are not widely available, or cheap. And searches online for fast in-person testing can send you far afield. For some reason, a local pharmacy offering same-day results did not pop up in my search results. Pill Plus Pharmacy (4215 Connecticut Avenue NW) has walk-up same-day testing for $150, fully reimbursable by insurance. Pill Plus also sells at-home rapid tests for $45.

