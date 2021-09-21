CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Ela: Breaking Boundaries screens at the Fall 2021 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 26

newjerseystage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn in-depth look into New Jersey-based artist Ela Shah’s life and work, Ela: Breaking Boundaries screens at the Fall 2021 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 26. Directed by Swapna Kurup, this touching documentary explores the intersections between an artist’s personal life story and her work through interviews with Ela herself as well as several friends, family members, and colleagues. Hearing from various figures at institutions such as the Montclair Art Museum, the Aljira Center for Contemporary Art, and Rutgers’ own Zimmerli Art Museum, it is clear that Ela is an important fixture in the New Jersey art community whose body of work is deeply impactful.

www.newjerseystage.com

