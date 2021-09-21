CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Club Brugge keeper Mignolet welcomes Wesley impact

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has welcomed the impact of Wesley. The striker is on-loan at Club Brugge from Aston Villa for the season. "He is the type that can keep hold of the ball and someone we can certainly use," said Mignolet. "The fact that he has lasted so...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

Very strong Club Brugge beat Leipzig

Two games, two stunts. Club Brugge top the “group of death” after a 1-2 win in Leipzig, giving the Belgian champions the wings. Hans Vanaken – his fourth goal in four Champions League games – and Mats Reits – the first European goal in 25 games – ended the match in a sharp first half.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Milan continuing to monitor Club Brugge playmaker who dazzled against PSG

AC Milan have got Club Brugge playmaker Charles De Ketelaere in their sights as a transfer target, according to a report. De Ketelaere is a 20-year-old creative midfielder who spent his youth career with the Bruges-based club before graduating to the senior side in 2019, where he has begun to impress everyone with his performances.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Agent of Club Brugge star confirms Milan’s interest: “I know the Rossoneri appreciate him a lot”

AC Milan are interested in signing Club Brugge winger Noa Lang as recent reports have suggested, his agent has confirmed. Lang continues to catch the eye of a number of top clubs no doubt given his exploits both domestically but also now on the European stage, as the 22-year-old former Ajax starlet caught the eye during Club Brugge’s recent 1-1 draw against PSG.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Mignolet
Tribal Football

Aston Villa striker Wesley happily settled at Club Brugge

Wesley Moraes is happy with his first weeks at Club Brugge. The striker has rejoined Club Brugge on-loan from Aston Villa for the season. "Every new player is well received here," said the Brazilian attacker. "José Izquierdo also feels completely at home. He is very loud and keeps telling jokes....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Vpn#Club Brugge Keeper#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

​Arsenal, Leicester showing interest in Club Brugge starlet Noa Lang

Arsenal and Leicester City are being linked with a move for Club Brugge youngster Noa Lang, per Fichajes in Spain. The starlet enjoyed a loan spell at Brugge in 2020/2021, and then signed permanently in July 2021. The 22-year-old came through the Ajax youth setup, but only played 14 times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Agent admits AC Milan keen on Club Brugge midfielder Noa Lang

The agent of Club Brugge midfielder Noa Lang has confirmed interest from AC Milan. Lang signed permanently for the Belgians this summer from Ajax, though could be sold at the end of the season. Agent Bart Baving told Calciomercato.it: "It's true, I know the Rossoneri appreciate him a lot. “But,...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Leeds remain interested in Club Brugge youngster Noa Lang

Leeds United are showing no intention of giving up on Club Brugge sensation Noa Lang. The 22-year-old emerged as the Elland Road club's top attacking target this summer. A deal did not materialize, per Football Insider 247, and Leeds eventually went on to sign Daniel James from Manchester United. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd keeper De Gea: Varane and Ronaldo have already made impact

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane have lifted the quality and leadership inside the dressing room. De Gea believes that having proven winners in the squad is vitally important in both creating and maintaining a winning culture, as well as developing the younger players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Leicester City vs. Napoli: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Europa League in English and Spanish

It’s Leicester City vs. Napoli Thursday afternoon as Europa League 2021 play opens up. Thursday’s match features a Leicester City team that’s been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League in recent years. Jamie Vardy continues to lead the scoring while Youri Tielemansa remains a big factor -- and the target of transfer rumors. On the other side is Napoli out of Serie A. The Italian League club has been in Champions League contention in recent years and currently finds itself a step down in Europ a League play. Napoli has started strong this season, going a perfect 3-0, including a win against Juventus last time out. Fans looking to track down the match in the U.S. will have to look in different places for the English and Spanish broadcast. The match will be broadcast on TV via TUDN and UniMás in Spanish. However, the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+ streaming.
LEICESTER, MA
FanSided

Celtic youngster makes incredible impact for loan club

In recent years, Celtic have not had a great record of bringing through youngsters into the first-team. And while things appear to be changing slowly, there is a worry that the Hoops might have lost a number of young players in recent years, who can go on to be big stars in the future elsewhere.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Champions League is back in action on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and RB Leipzig will be playing Club Brugge at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig lost 6-3 to Manchester City two weeks ago. Club Brugge tied PSG 1-1 in their previous Champions League match to earn one point. Right now, RB Leipzig (zero points) is last in Group A, while Club Brugge (one point) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Club Brugge whizkid Noa Lang open to Arsenal move

Club Brugge youngster Noa Lang is open to a move to Arsenal and the Premier League. The striker, who has a value of £20 million, has impressed in the Belgian league recently. Lang managed 22 goals last term, while he has eight goals in nine games this season. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy