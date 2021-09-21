CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminn County, TN

Police in McMinn County Arrest Two People Suspected in a Double Shooting that Leaves One Dead

newstalk987.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in McMinn County arrest two people they believe are involved a double shooting which left a woman dead. 24-year-old Esau Kelly and 45-year-old Melissa Pueirrt were arrested yesterday (Monday). Kelly was charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree and is being held on a $350,000 bond. Pueirrt was charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the second degree and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

