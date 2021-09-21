CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executives' Ransomware Concerns Are High, But Few Are Prepared for Such Attacks

 10 days ago

The vast majority (86.7%) of C-suite and other executives say they expect the number of cyberattacks targeting their organizations to increase over the next 12 months, according to a recent Deloitte poll. And while 64.8% of polled executives say that ransomware is a cyber threat posing major concern to their organizations over the next 12 months, only 33.3% say that their organizations have simulated ransomware attacks to prepare for such an incident.

Government Technology

Penalties Loom for Crypto Firms Enabling Ransomware Attacks

The U.S. Treasury Department is reportedly planning to penalize cryptocurrency entities if they let ransomware attackers use their services to collect extortion. The Wall Street Journal broke the news, reportedly stating that the federal government is considering fining or otherwise sanctioning entities like exchanges, digital wallets and mixer services — which obscure the movement of cryptocurrency between addresses, making specific transactions harder to retrace — should they support the transfer or storage of ill-gotten funds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Combat Crypto Ransomware Payments – Here’s How

The Biden administration plans to counter the use of cryptocurrencies during ransomware attacks by imposing sanctions. The U.S. Department of the Treasury plans to hit unnamed targets with sanctions as soon as next week, rather than disabling entire sections of the blockchain infrastructure where fraud is suspected to occur, according to the Wall Street Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware Attacks Growing More Sophisticated

Cybercriminals attacked with gusto in the first half of 2021 and attacks show no signs of slowing down. In just the first half of the year, malicious actors exploited dangerous vulnerabilities across different types of devices and operating systems, leading to major attacks that shut down fuel networks and extracted millions from enterprises.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechNewsWorld

Ransomware Attacks Have Gone Stratospheric: Report

365 Threat Monitor scans all emails as they reach your users' mailboxes to detect ransomware, phishing and spam. Receive real-time phone alerts, get real-time security breach updates and instantly delete threats with just one click - for free! Learn More. Positive Technologies on Wednesday released a report that indicates ransomware...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Southern Minnesota News

Crystal Valley computer systems infected by ransomware attack

Mankato-based Crystal Valley says a ransomware attack has infected their computer systems. The attack “severely interrupted” the daily operations, according to a company press release. The co-op is working with cyber security experts to secure their systems and will not accept major credit cards at their cardtrols until further notice....
COMPUTERS
Bank Info Security

Ransomware Attack Reportedly Cripples European Call Center

GSS, the Spanish and Latin America division of Europe's largest call center provider -Covisian, has informed customers that it has been subjected to a ransomware attack that froze its IT systems and crippled call centers across its Spanish-speaking customer base, according to media reports. Vodafone Spain, the Masmovil ISP, Madrid’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Ransomware attacks on U.S. agriculture explained

OHIO — Ransomware attacks are increasing throughout the United States, affecting many industries, and the agriculture sector is no exception. In this week's edition of Ag Report, anchor and reporter Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss ransomware attacks on the U.S. agriculture sector. According to digital solutions company...
OHIO STATE
itprotoday.com

BlackMatter Hits Grain Cooperative With Ransomware Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Iowa-based grain cooperative New Cooperative Inc. was struck by ransomware in recent days and has shut down its computer systems as it tries to mitigate the attack. The attack occurred on or around Friday, according to Allan Liska, senior threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future Inc....
INDUSTRY
CNET

US Treasury hits back at ransomware attacks with sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced new actions aimed at disrupting criminal networks and the cryptocurrency exchanges used to launder digital ransoms. The measures also seek to improve private-sector cybersecurity and improve the reporting to US authorities of incidents and ransomware payments. The announcement comes as companies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

United Health Centers reportedly compromised by ransomware attack

A ransomware gang called Vice Society claims it grabbed confidential data such as patient benefits, financial documents and lab results. Another health care provider has apparently been the victim of a ransomware attack that exposed private patient information and other sensitive data. A ransomware group known as Vice Society has claimed responsibility for an August attack against United Health Centers that allegedly impacted all of its locations. The incident reportedly led to the theft of patient data and forced the organization to shut down its entire network, BleepingComputer reported on Friday.
HEALTH
Bank Info Security

Ransomware Patch or Perish: Attackers Exploit ColdFusion

For battling ransomware, experts advise security teams to keep current on how attackers have been hacking their latest victims. In particular, they need to learn from attacks that target other organizations in their sector, and apply this knowledge to ensure they have the right defenses in place to avoid becoming an attacker's next victim.
TECHNOLOGY
jaxenter.com

“The average downtime due to a ransomware attack is 21 days”

Malware is every company’s worst nightmare and in 2021, cyberattacks are on the rise. We spoke with Bryan Patton, CISSP and Quest Strategic Systems Consultant about ransomware, how to protect your team against it, what to do after an attack, and why we’ve seen a spike in ransomware. JAXenter: Malware:...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Common misperceptions around ransomware attacks

I have good news and bad news. According to the State of Ransomware Report 2021, the number of organizations that experienced ransomware attacks reduced from 51% to 37% last year. The bad news is that the financial impact of the average attack more than doubled over the same period. About...
TECHNOLOGY
Concord Monitor

Coos Health up and running after ransomware attack

Coos County Family Health Services is back in full operation after a ransomware attack shut down the healthcare provider for three days last week. CCFHS CEO Ken Gordon said email, phone service and access to its electronic health records were all restored Friday. “Fortunately, we were able to bring this...
COOS COUNTY, NH
Government Technology

Thousands Affected by Ransomware Attack on Hawaii Company

(TNS) — About 4,500 customers of a Honolulu payroll processing company were potentially affected by a ransomware attack that exposed Social Security numbers, dates of birth, the full names of clients and bank account information. In mid-February, Hawaii Payroll Services LLC discovered its servers and databases had been breached by...
HAWAII STATE
Cultural Compass

Ransomware Attacks Are Another Tool in the Political Warfare Toolbox

It’s easy to imagine yourself as a ransomware victim. You open your laptop one morning and see a note explaining that your files are now encrypted. Only the attackers hold the key. They are willing to let you back into your system if you pass them some bitcoin. Perhaps what’s...
AUSTIN, TX
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Using Legal Tech More Could Allay Ransomware Concerns

Although ransomware attacks are a common concern for law firms and legal departments, usage of cybersecurity and business continuity technology tools is low. Increased usage of these tools by law firms and legal departments could help them fight against these cyber threats and alleviate their concerns. Bloomberg Law’s 2021 Legal...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

JVCKenwood hit by Conti ransomware attack

Japan-based electronics supplier JVCKenwood has become the latest known victim in a renewed wave of Conti ransomware attacks that are spreading around the world. Details of the attack obtained by Computer Weekly’s sister title LeMagIT reveal that Conti has exfiltrated about 1.7TB of JVCKenwood’s data, including personally identifiable information (PII) on its staffers, some of which was provided to the company as proof of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Ransomware attack might have caused another death

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! It's officially Cybersecurity Awareness Month. So if you're starting October reading this, you're way ahead of the game. Below: The FCC wants to get tough on SIM-swapping and some hacks against federal agencies increased during the pandemic. A ransomware attack might have caused another death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden sanctions cryptocurrency exchange over ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks, officials said, part of a broader crackdown on the growing threat. The Treasury Department accused Suex OTC, S.R.O. of facilitating transactions involving illicit...
U.S. POLITICS

