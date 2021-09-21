The Leica IIIF RD – My First Impressions – By Alyssa Chiarello

First, a little background: I have lived in small-town Wisconsin for the last four years. Coming from California it was a bit of a shock; not because it was so different in the city, but rather, maybe for the first time, I felt like I was truly home. My wife and I moved with our one dog, got another dog, had our first child, and most recently bought our first house. Somewhere in the middle about two years ago, I discovered film photography and down the rabbit hole I went; buying cameras, testing film stocks, learning to develop and scan my work and try to discover my style as I studied photo books by the masters. Fast forward to this summer and an annual event that comes to town called Wild West Days is taking place and with it, the rodeo and that’s where my story actually begins…

