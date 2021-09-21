CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leica IIIF RD – My First Impressions – By Alyssa Chiarello

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first saw the Leica IIIF, it was in a video someone posted on Instagram that demonstrated how to load film into the camera. I’d heard about these rangefinders being a real pain in the butt to load, but I thought, how hard could it be? I have a Leica M2. It can’t be too much harder than loading that. I’m a moron (just kidding). Blinded by the shine and beauty of it, as I often am when seeing a camera I like, I had to have one.

