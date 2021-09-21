CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of Australia rugby great Michael Lynagh has been included in England’s enlarged training group ahead of the November tests. Louis Lynagh is a 20-year-old winger who was born in Italy, grew up in London, and has come through the English rugby system to play for Harlequins in the Premiership. His mother is Italian and his father is one of Australia’s greatest players who was a Rugby World Cup winner in 1991 and has been living in England since 1996. Louis was one of eight uncapped players summoned to be part of a 45-man training camp in southwest London from Sunday. Some big players missed out.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh boss calls for extreme measures to save rugby league

Rugby league is at a crossroads at present. Where the sport heads in the next year or two could determine if rugby league continues to be a professional sport further down the line. And, for Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty – who was won just twice with the Centurions since...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Australia to meet Japan in rugby international in October

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will play Japan in the southwestern city of Oita on Oct. 23 on its way to Britain for a three-test rugby tour against Scotland, England and Wales. Rugby Australia said Saturday it will be the Wallabies’ first match against Japan since November 2017 when they defeated the hosts 63-30 at Yokohama. The teams have played seven times since their first match in 1975 at the Sydney Cricket Ground,
RUGBY
atlanticcitynews.net

Team India to square off against England, Australia

By Baidurjo BhoseNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Before kickstarting their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli-led India would square off against England and Australia in warm-up games. The match against England would take place on October 18 while the game against Australia would go ahead on October 20.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Great Michael#Rugby World Cup#Ap Sports#English#Italian
BBC

Rugby Championship: Australia beat South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane

Tries: Ikitau 2, Koroibete 2; Cons: Cooper 2; Pens: Cooper 2. Tries: Tuipulotu, Perenara, Vaa'i 2, Taukei'aho; Cons: B Barrett 4; Pen: B Barrett. Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete scored two tries apiece as Australia secured a second successive victory over world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane.
RUGBY
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher is NOT ready for senior England call-up yet, insists Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, as he calls on Chelsea loanee to 'be more consistent'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher is not yet quite ready for a call up to Gareth Southgate's England side. The Chelsea loanee has impressed for Palace this season and was a key player in their first Premier League win of the season against Tottenham last weekend. Gallagher,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Louis Lynagh: England rugby new boy on course to follow in footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, we take a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the heroics which rescued...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romeo Beckham: Son of Man Utd and England legend makes professional debut

Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David Beckham, has made his debut for American third-tier football club Fort Lauderdale. The 19-year-old started in midfield - his father’s former position - for the reserve team of Inter Miami, this Major League Soccer franchise owned by Beckham. “Blessed to have made...
MLS
ESPN

SANZAAR, Rugby Australia apologise for photo 'error' that omitted Argentina

SANZAAR and Rugby Australia have apologised to Argentina for an "error" that led to a photo of the Rugby Championship captains, minus Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, being taken in Townsville last week. RA and SANZAAR officials had for the past fortnight been trying to coordinate a picture of all four...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ian Baraclough wants to carry on as Northern Ireland boss

Ian Baraclough is keen to extend his contract as Northern Ireland boss beyond the current World Cup qualifying campaign.Baraclough, who signed an initial 18-month contract when he took over from Michael O’Neill last June, had a tough start in the job but three wins in the last five matches has left his side still in contention for a qualifying play-off place ahead of next month’s trips to Switzerland and Bulgaria “For me, I want to carry on,” the 50-year-old said. “I feel we are at the start of a cycle of the next crop of Northern Irish players who can...
FIFA
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13. The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal. Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2). He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old. Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!
MLS
KEYT

Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique has called up 17-year-old midfielder Gavi Páez for Spain’s semifinal against Italy next week. Gavi debuted for Barcelona only a month ago. Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for his struggling club. Spain has a shot at European champion Italy in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal. The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Turin on Oct. 10.
SOCCER
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Southgate explains decision to call up struggling Man United star to latest England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he’s decided to call up Jadon Sancho despite being aware of his poor recent form for Manchester United. Sancho has long looked like one of the country’s most promising young players, having shone at Borussia Dortmund in recent years before his move to Man Utd this summer, but he hasn’t got off to the most convincing start at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy