Gaps Down Put Pressure On Bulls
After weeks of gains which amounted to a series of low volume rises, we now find a more concerted action to the downside with gaps which may not get filled easily. In the case of the NASDAQ we had the August breakout stall and reverse with a move below breakout support. I have drawn a secondary support line connecting the last swing lows. This can be considered support until proven otherwise. Aggressive buyers may consider a position here, but the spinning top doji is a more neutral candlestick - suggesting price action could go either way.www.investing.com
