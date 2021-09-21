Rolling billboard for funeral home turns heads

The Harrison Funeral Home formally opened its new Black Mountain location on Nov. 24, 1940. Though they had been operating in town for several years at least, their new building - now occupied by Harwood Home for Funerals - on West State Street "present[ed] the people of this section of Western North Carolina a Funeral Home that is beautiful in appearance, modern in detail, complete in service rendered and the latest in convenience and accessibility," according to their ad in the Nov. 24, 1940 Asheville Citizen. Learn more of Black Mountain and the Swannanoa Valley's morbid, spooky and haunted history at the Swannanoa Valley Museum's Black Mountain Downtown Haunted History Tours, taking place the evenings of Oct. 22 and October 23. More details available at swannanoavalleymuseum.org/events.

