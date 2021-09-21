CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Rolling billboard for funeral home turns heads

FOX21News.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truck, circling the Queen City with a message: “Don’t Get Vaccinated.”. Watch: Toddler gets head stuck in railing, Boulder police come to the rescue. Prices Continue to Rise according to latest CPI Report. Prices Continue to Rise according to latest CPI Report. No Child Left Inside. FOX21 Morning News...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Black Mountain News

Valley Rewind: Black Mountain funeral homes

The Harrison Funeral Home formally opened its new Black Mountain location on Nov. 24, 1940. Though they had been operating in town for several years at least, their new building - now occupied by Harwood Home for Funerals - on West State Street "present[ed] the people of this section of Western North Carolina a Funeral Home that is beautiful in appearance, modern in detail, complete in service rendered and the latest in convenience and accessibility," according to their ad in the Nov. 24, 1940 Asheville Citizen. Learn more of Black Mountain and the Swannanoa Valley's morbid, spooky and haunted history at the Swannanoa Valley Museum's Black Mountain Downtown Haunted History Tours, taking place the evenings of Oct. 22 and October 23. More details available at swannanoavalleymuseum.org/events.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
nlec.tv

Funeral Home (1980)

A young woman arrives at her grandmother’s house, which used to be a funeral home, to help her turn the place into a bed-and-breakfast inn. After they open, however, guests begin disappearing or turning up dead.
OBITUARIES
KIVI-TV

Treasure Valley funeral homes reaching capacity

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Treasure Valley, more people are dying from COVID-related causes leading to funeral homes reaching capacity. As we've reported, hospital morgues are running out of space, forcing them to make plans for overflow morgue areas. Funeral homes are facing a similar situation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Colorado College#Health Care#Police#State#Apple
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Funeral home offers flag retirement program

Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory invites the public to help dispose of aging United States flags properly through its Flag Retirement Program. People may drop off flags at 401 N. Key Ave. at any time. Flags will be disposed of quarterly. “We are honored to be able to offer this service in Lampasas through our Heritage Crematory,” the funeral home posted in a social media message.
LAMPASAS, TX
WTGS

North Carolina 'funeral home' spreads message for the unvaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPDE) — A black truck advertising for "Wilmore Funeral Home' delivered a blunt and unexpected message on Sunday in downtown Charlotte. The message on the side of the truck read: "Don't get vaccinated," according to CNN. The Charlotte ad agency decided to ditch traditional marketing strategies and took...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Police Receive New Tips About Brian Laundrie Potentially Hiding on Appalachian Trail

Witnesses from all over the country have reported sightings of Brian Laundrie within the past two weeks, and now, callers have added the Appalachian Trail to the list of possible locations. Earlier this week, North Carolina authorities received at least a half dozen reports of someone matching Laundrie’s description on the trail. This new information comes after Duan “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa, urged North Carolina residents to check trail and hunting cameras that captured the Appalachian Trail. Previous reports also indicated that Laundrie once lived on the trail for months on his own.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas teen cheerleader, has been placed on a ventilator.

Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas teen cheerleader, has been placed on a ventilator. According to her family, Makayla Noble, the Texas adolescent who was paralyzed after a horrific tumbling accident, has been placed on a ventilator after continuing to have breathing troubles. The 16-year-old Prosper resident began treatment for pneumonia...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

2 adults throw food at teen worker at Maryland ice cream shop

A viral video that shows an employee of an ice cream shop having frozen desserts and other items thrown at her has sparked outrage online. Security footage of the incident shows Icy Delights' 15-year-old employee being assaulted by two adults. Sharon Gay, the owner of the small Maryland-based chain, told TODAY that the adults threw five desserts and a tip jar at the employee.
MARYLAND STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

2 children in Virginia dead from COVID in 3-day span

RICHOMD, Va. (AP) — A child under the age of 10 died in eastern Virginia on Wednesday from COVID-19, the second fatal juvenile case this week in the region, health officials confirmed. A health department spokesperson, Larry Hill, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he could not provide any further information about...
VIRGINIA STATE
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Longview Lunatic Drag a Tree Behind Their Car, Epic Fail!

I'm really trying hard to give the benefit of the doubt after watching this video that is going viral out of Longview, but how would you not realize that you are dragging a WHOLE tree behind your vehicle? The video below really speaks for itself when you see a vehicle with a tree almost as big as the vehicle being pulled by the driver. Let's hope the driver who was pulling the tree behind it realized the error of their way and safely removed that from being attached to their vehicle. SMH!
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy