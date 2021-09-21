2021 Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists honorees announced during National Postdoc Appreciation Week

NEW YORK – September 21, 2021 – Honoring outstanding postdoctoral scientists from academic research institutions across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced the three Winners and six Finalists of the 2021 Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists. The announcement comes during National Postdoc Appreciation Week. The Blavatnik Regional Awards recognize researchers in three scientific categories: Life Sciences, Physical Sciences & Engineering, and Chemistry. A distinguished jury of leading scientists and engineers from across the New York region selects one Winner in each category who will receive a $30,000 unrestricted prize and two Finalists in each category who will be awarded $10,000. In the 2021 competition, there were 152 outstanding nominations from 24 academic institutions in the New York metropolitan region (Tri-State area). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Blavatnik Regional Awards Winners and Finalists will be honored at the 2022 New York Academy of Sciences Annual Gala.