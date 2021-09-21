CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Inhibiting targets of SARS-CoV-2 proteases can block infection, study shows

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

Researchers at the University of Liverpool have shown how SARS-CoV-2 viral proteases attack the host cell, and how this can be targeted to stop virus replication in cell culture using existing drugs. The new findings, published today in Nature Communications, offer a powerful resource to understand proteolysis in the context...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
naturalhealth365.com

Are the COVID jabs causing cancer? One doctor finds 20-fold increase since jab rollout

Now, as more states and employers look to a shot mandate, one board-certified physician from Idaho is speaking out. “I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before,” doctor shocked by alarming cancer increase since COVID shot rollout. Ryan Cole, MD, is a board-certified dermatopathologist who owns a diagnostics laboratory in...
CANCER
CBS New York

New Study Shows Certain Nasal Sprays Used To Treat Allergies May Protect Against Severe COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19. They’re the common nasal sprays usually used to treat allergies, but CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says this does not mean you should start using those sprays if you don’t need them. It’s that time of year. What’s commonly called hay fever and fall allergies are mostly cause by ragweed, and if you’re a true sufferer, there’s a good chance your doctor suggested a nasal spray. It’s not a decongestant but a corticosteroid spray...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EurekAlert

Seven symptoms jointly predict COVID-19 diagnosis

A set of 7 symptoms, considered together, can be used to maximize detection of COVID-19 in the community, according to a new paper published this week in PLOS Medicine by Marc Chadeau-Hyam and Paul Elliott of Imperial College London, UK, and colleagues. The rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Inhibition#Proteases#Infectious Diseases#Nature Communications#The Institut Pasteur#Mpro#Src#Ser Thr#Aaas#Eurekalert
EurekAlert

Wiggling worms suggest link between vitamin B12 and Alzheimer's

Worms don’t wiggle when they have Alzheimer’s disease. Yet something helped worms with the disease hold onto their wiggle in Professor Jessica Tanis’s lab at the University of Delaware. In solving the mystery, Tanis and her team have yielded new clues into the potential impact of diet on Alzheimer’s, the...
WILDLIFE
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Scientists investigate how infection by SARS-CoV-2 can lead to kidney disorders

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. A review article published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology by researchers affiliated with the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) in Brazil discusses the mechanisms whereby SARS-CoV-2 damages the kidneys, potentially serving as a basis for further research in pursuit of treatments to prevent severe renal problems and even chronic kidney disease in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

New drug combination effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Countries with greater resources are opening up for a more normal life. But COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are still a significant threat in large parts of the world. The lack of medicines that are effective, easy to distribute and easy to obtain are a significant part of the problem. However, recent research on a new drug combination is showing promising results. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) meets all availability and efficacy requirements.
SCIENCE
healthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Infection May Increase Risk for Preeclampsia

TUESDAY, Sept. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is a dose-response relationship between severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and the risk for preeclampsia, according to a research letter published online Aug. 25 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Jonathan Lai, M.D., from King's College Hospital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

High genetic barrier to SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal neutralizing antibody escape

The number and variability of the neutralizing epitopes targeted by polyclonal antibodies in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent and vaccinated individuals are key determinants of neutralization breadth and the genetic barrier to viral escape1-4. Using HIV-1 pseudotypes and plasma-selection experiments with vesicular stomatitis virus/SARS-CoV-2 chimeras5, we show that multiple neutralizing epitopes, within and outside the receptor binding domain (RBD), are variably targeted by human polyclonal antibodies. Antibody targets coincide with spike sequences that are enriched for diversity in natural SARS-CoV-2 populations. By combining plasma-selected spike substitutions, we generated synthetic 'polymutant' spike protein pseudotypes that resisted polyclonal antibody neutralization to a similar degree as circulating variants of concern (VOC). By aggregating VOC-associated and antibody-selected spike substitutions into a single polymutant spike protein, we show that 20 naturally occurring mutations in SARS-CoV-2 spike are sufficient to generate pseudotypes with near-complete resistance to the polyclonal neutralizing antibodies generated by convalescents or mRNA vaccine recipients. Strikingly, however, plasma from individuals who had been infected and subsequently received mRNA vaccination, neutralized pseudotypes bearing this highly resistant SARS-CoV-2 polymutant spike, or diverse sarbecovirus spike proteins. Thus, optimally elicited human polyclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 should be resilient to substantial future SARS-CoV-2 variation and may confer protection against potential future sarbecovirus pandemics.
SCIENCE
Kenosha News.com

Fitchburg's Promega develops methods for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater

It has an odor and flows through your pipes. And you might not even notice it’s there after you flush it down. But it also has the potential to save lives, and to predict how prevalent SARS-CoV-2 virus might be in a community – before people are able to tell that the pathogen has infected them. It can forecast COVID-19 surges days before people become symptomatic – or need hospitalization.
FITCHBURG, WI
technologynetworks.com

Early SARS-CoV-2 Infection Has Distinct Immunological Signature

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to a unique response from the human immune system: a distinct pattern of immunological markers, unlike that of other viral respiratory diseases, is present in the blood of SARS-CoV-2 patients. This was shown in a recent study funded by the Medical Science Fund of the Mayor of the City of Vienna and conducted by an interdisciplinary team led by Klaus Schmetterer, Robert Strassl (both Department of Laboratory Medicine) and Johannes Kovarik (Department of Medicine III) at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital. The study has now been published in the leading journal “Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology”.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Greater, broader SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies with third dose of vaccine

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine significantly increased neutralizing antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Pfizer, BioNTech and University of Texas Medical Branch scientists tracked the immune response of participants in clinical trials for...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Study reveals how saline solution can inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil have shown that a hypertonic saline solution inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and have elucidated the biochemical mechanism involved. An article reporting the research is published in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science. The study was performed in the laboratory using human epithelial lung cells infected with the virus.
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Accuracy of Self-Collected Saliva and Anterior Nasal Swab Samples Used to Test for SARS-CoV-2 Infection

Results of self-collected anterior nasal swab (ANS) and saliva samples obtained within 3 to 7 days of COVID-19 symptom onset showed a sensitivity of 80% or higher, according to findings from a cross-sectional study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases. Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recruited patients...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 is evolving to get better at becoming airborne, new study shows

Results of a new study led by the University of Maryland School of Public Health show that people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 exhale infectious virus in their breath—and those infected with the Alpha variant (the dominant strain circulating at the time this study was conducted) put 43 to 100 times more virus into the air than people infected with the original strains of the virus. The researchers also found that loose-fitting cloth and surgical masks reduced the amount of virus that gets into the air around infected people by about half. The study was published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants follow a historical pattern recorded in outgroups infecting non-human hosts

The ability to predict emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 would be of enormous value, as it would enable proactive design of vaccines in advance of such emergence. We estimated diversity of each site on a multiple sequence alignment (MSA) of the Spike (S) proteins from close relatives of SARS-CoV-2 that infected bat and pangolin before the pandemic. Then we compared the locations of high diversity sites in this MSA and those of mutations found in multiple emerging lineages of human-infecting SARS-CoV-2. This comparison revealed a significant correspondence, which suggests that a limited number of sites in this protein are repeatedly substituted in different lineages of this group of viruses. It follows, therefore, that the sites of future emerging mutations in SARS-CoV-2 can be predicted by analyzing their relatives (outgroups) that have infected non-human hosts. We discuss a possible evolutionary basis for these substitutions and provide a list of frequently substituted sites that potentially include future emerging variants in SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection causes immunodeficiency in recovered patients by downregulating CD19 expression in B cells via enhancing B-cell metabolism

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 345 (2021) Cite this article. The SARS-CoV-2 infection causes severe immune disruption. However, it is unclear if disrupted immune regulation still exists and pertains in recovered COVID-19 patients. In our study, we have characterized the immune phenotype of B cells from 15 recovered COVID-19 patients, and found that healthy controls and recovered patients had similar B-cell populations before and after BCR stimulation, but the frequencies of PBC in patients were significantly increased when compared to healthy controls before stimulation. However, the percentage of unswitched memory B cells was decreased in recovered patients but not changed in healthy controls upon BCR stimulation. Interestingly, we found that CD19 expression was significantly reduced in almost all the B-cell subsets in recovered patients. Moreover, the BCR signaling and early B-cell response were disrupted upon BCR stimulation. Mechanistically, we found that the reduced CD19 expression was caused by the dysregulation of cell metabolism. In conclusion, we found that SARS-CoV-2 infection causes immunodeficiency in recovered patients by downregulating CD19 expression in B cells via enhancing B-cell metabolism, which may provide a new intervention target to cure COVID-19.
CANCER
KPVI Newschannel 6

BioVaxys Prepares for Groundbreaking Study on reduced ACE2 binding capabilities of Hapten-modified SARS-CoV-2 proteins

- Potential for superior tolerability to mRNA and Adenovirus Vector vaccines. - Production Agreement signed with Millipore-Sigma for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Supply. VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has initiated what could be a scientifically groundbreaking study on the reduced ACE2 binding capabilities of the hapten-modified spike protein that is the foundation of BVX-0320, the Company's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy