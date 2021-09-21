Kansas hospitals to receive financial support to retain nursing staff

(The Center Square) - The state of Kansas is making $50 million available for hospitals to boost the retention of nursing staff and support personnel across the state. "We were extremely pleased to hear the SPARK committee approval of $50 million for a hospital employee retention plan," Cindy Samuelson, senior vice president of member and public relations at Kansas Hospital Association, said. "This is an important tool for hospitals to retain health care workers in these times when hospital staffing is a critical concern."