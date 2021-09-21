A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins

If you’re looking for a unique, adventurous hike, the trail out to Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail is filled with surprises. You’ll head through the forest and out to the ruins of this infamous mine. Located close to Juneau, this is a great, easy hike that the whole family will love.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

If you’re in Juneau or nearby Douglas, there’s an incredible little excursion that you need to take.

There’s an awesome hike that takes you through the remains of Treadwell Mine, and all the way out to the ocean.

The entire loop trail is only two miles in length, although if you take the spur trails down to the beach it’s a little bit further.

Even though the trail is short and not difficult, you’ll still want to allot several hours to explore.

This hike is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

Make sure you pack a good camera, because you won’t want to forget these details.

This is such a fun hike to adventure and explore next time you’re in the area.

Have you ever hiked the Treadwell Mine Ruins trail? What did you think? Was it fascinating? Let us know in the comments below!

If you’re looking for somewhere to spend the night while you’re in Juneau, be sure to book your spot that Overlooks Downtown Juneau And Gastineau Channel In This Stunning Mountain View Retreat In Alaska.