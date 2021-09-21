CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins

By Megan McDonald
 9 days ago

If you’re looking for a unique, adventurous hike, the trail out to Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail is filled with surprises. You’ll head through the forest and out to the ruins of this infamous mine. Located close to Juneau, this is a great, easy hike that the whole family will love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZ0Os_0c34yupe00
If you’re in Juneau or nearby Douglas, there’s an incredible little excursion that you need to take.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdg62_0c34yupe00
There’s an awesome hike that takes you through the remains of Treadwell Mine, and all the way out to the ocean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnGx6_0c34yupe00
The entire loop trail is only two miles in length, although if you take the spur trails down to the beach it’s a little bit further.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQMK5_0c34yupe00
Even though the trail is short and not difficult, you’ll still want to allot several hours to explore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QYjSj_0c34yupe00
This hike is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bjn3e_0c34yupe00
Make sure you pack a good camera, because you won’t want to forget these details.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9d8m_0c34yupe00
This is such a fun hike to adventure and explore next time you’re in the area.

Have you ever hiked the Treadwell Mine Ruins trail? What did you think? Was it fascinating? Let us know in the comments below!

