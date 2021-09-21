A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Alaska Will Take You To The Treadwell Mine Ruins
If you’re looking for a unique, adventurous hike, the trail out to Treadwell Mine Ruins Trail is filled with surprises. You’ll head through the forest and out to the ruins of this infamous mine. Located close to Juneau, this is a great, easy hike that the whole family will love.
