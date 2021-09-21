MassMutual Long-Term Care Insurance Review

Long-term care (LTC) insurance encompasses a variety of services that may be necessary for people who have disabilities or debilitating health conditions. The need for it can arise for anyone at any time. Long-term care is different from other kinds of healthcare or medical care in that it can involve assistance with aspects of what’s known as custodial care, which includes help with bathing, using the bathroom, eating, getting dressed and more. It involves a much wider, personal and daily level of care than other kinds of healthcare a person might receive from a general or specialized medical practitioner. In general, there are three categories of long-term care: home care, assisted living and skilled nursing. MassMutual, a major provide of long-term care policies, has a number of features and riders that we review here. Finding insurance policies that fit your overall plans can be complicated, so working with a financial advisor can be helpful.