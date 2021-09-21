How Does Sustainable Finance Work?
Sustainable finance is a movement of investors, companies and financial institutions as well as advisors who consider more than just the bottom line. Pursuing sustainable finance means taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into consideration. It’s common to discuss sustainable finance in terms of investing, but it also applies to general financial planning as well. Here’s what you need to know about this movement. A financial advisor can provide practical insights into how to make sustainable finance a priority for your investment decision making.www.kten.com
Comments / 0