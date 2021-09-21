Obituary – Bonnie May Boland

May 19, 1929 - September 8, 2021. Bonnie May (Rehfeld) Boland - born May 19, 1929, to Emil and Lelia Rehfeld of Towner. I was born in Cheyenne Wells and lived on a farm south of Arapahoe until the age of 17. Moved to Cheyenne Wells to work for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) office for 10 years, for the Assessor's Office as Deputy Assessor for years, worked at the Eastern Colorado Bank during the income tax season and later opened an office with Marlene Schmeckpeper. We did bookkeeping and income tax until our retirement in 1983.