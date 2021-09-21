CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lateralized Effect Of Thalamic

physiciansweekly.com
 10 days ago

Regionalized thalamic activity has been implicated in language function, and yet the effect of thalamic deep brain stimulation (DBS) on language-related clinical outcomes is underexplored. The objective of this study was to determine if the location of stimulation within the thalamus correlates with changes in language-related neuropsychological outcomes following DBS for essential tremor.

psychologytoday.com

The Asymptote Effect

The value of thinking about a problem often starts diminishing after a short amount of time. Aiming to make the most of each second, absurd and difficult on its face, may be possible, and boost productivity and feeling life is well-led. You might remind yourself that you have significant agency...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Stimulation Can Help The Brain to Remember, New Evidence Suggests

Research exploring how people forget things appears to have unintentionally stimulated better memory among its participants, a new study suggests. The experiment was originally conducted in 2012 and was supposed to explore the role of the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) in voluntary forgetting. While the 2012 experiment successfully demonstrated forgetting was something actively managed by the DLPFC, it turns out there was a bonus hidden inside its data. A reanalysis has now shown that tickling this part of the brain with the right frequency of magnetic stimulation as we learn new material can also help us remember it. "We were quite surprised when...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Effective Communication With Your Patients

It’s important to stay engaged with your patients to ensure a successful doctor–patient relationship. Effective clinical communication can lead to an enhanced patient experience, better delivery of care, and a more engaged provider. Jessica Paul, owner and president of Apello Live Answering Service—the oldest answering service in the country (since 1934)—says the technology that allows doctors to communicate with their patients has evolved from very primitive paging systems, to texting, to secure messaging, to compliant and protected customer portals over any device, to artificial intelligence-driven automation. “Our role is to speak to patients to facilitate screening and deal with an emergency after hours,” she explains. “We use a couple methods to communicate with the doctors. We can transfer the call or notify them by a secure messaging app on their device. This app is integrated with our system, so we can tell the patient that the doctor has seen and read the message, and it makes our job more efficient.” Using the Apello customer portal too, doctors can access their messages and manage their on-call schedules in real-time. “There was a feeling once that cell phones would replace a live answering service, but there’s nothing quite like human interaction and being able to talk to a patient and provide them with the necessary care,” adds Paul. When doctors are setting up new practices, an answering service can provide urgent care screening and capture new patient information to help them grow their practice.
HEALTH
#Deep Brain Stimulation
The Free Press - TFP

Cymbalta: Its Effectiveness And Side Effects

Many people are wary of antidepressants, which are believed to be addictive, interfere with normal thinking, and even change personality. In this article, we will talk about Cymbalta (or Duloxetine). It belongs to the latest generation of antidepressants – dual-acting drugs that selectively block the reuptake of serotonin and norepinephrine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
physiciansweekly.com

Preventive Effects of Lithium Carbonate on Antidepressant-Induced Switch During Depressive Episodes: Chinese Data Analysis.

Some patients experiencing depressive episodes can switch to mania or become mania during treatment with antidepressants. Avoiding a switch is an important part of any therapeutic plan, whether a patient suffers from unipolar or bipolar depression. One method of avoiding switching is use of a mood stabilizer, such as lithium carbonate.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Best Evidence Topic Does the Depth of Sedation Affect Diagnostic Yield of Endobronchial Ultrasound

The best form of anesthesia to use during the endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) is currently being debated. Researchers wanted to see if the level of sedation had any effect on the EBUS-TBNA results. Except for one study, the level of sedation had no effect on diagnostic output. The number of lesions sampled per patient was tallied in eight articles, and all but one revealed a larger number of lesions biopsied with severe sedation. The number of needle passes per lesion was recorded in seven publications; four studies reported a larger number of passes with profound sedation, one research with conscious sedation, and two studies found no difference. Four studies looked at lesion size, and two of them discovered smaller lesion biopsies under heavy sedation. Ten articles looked at complication rates, and six of them looked at the level of care escalation. Except for one study, the level of sedation was not shown to be substantially associated with complication rates. Three investigations compared patient satisfaction to sedation depth and found no effect. Only one research looked at the cost of the operation and discovered that deep sedation was more expensive than conscious sedation. The level of sedation had no effect on the EBUS-TBNA results.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

PROMIS Computer Adaptive Tests and Their Correlation With Disease Activity

Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS), is becoming more acknowledged in clinical treatment and research. While “short forms” of PROMIS computer-adaptive tests (CATs) have been investigated in juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), research on PROMIS computer-adaptive tests (CATs) in JIA is scarce. The purpose of this cross-sectional study is to see if PROMIS CATs correspond with disease activity in JIA patients. A convenience sample of JIA patients was drawn from a single location. The Juvenile Arthritis Disease Activity Score in 71 joints (JADAS-71) and the Childhood Health Assessment Questionnaire were used to assess disease activity. Spearman correlation coefficients were used to examine the relationship between CAT T scores and disease activity. 44 of the 80 eligible individuals completed all or parts of the PROMIS CATs. JADAS-71 was modestly associated with pain interference and mobility CATs. When the patient global was deleted, nearly all relationships with the JADAS-71 were diminished. The CHAQ was highly associated with pain interference, mobility, and tiredness. Only mobility and depressive symptoms are associated substantially with the CHAQ among parent proxy CATs.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
physiciansweekly.com

Scoring Algorithm

This study states that Genomic (whole-exome and whole-genome) sequencing assays have gained broad use in the clinical setting, enabling accurate etiologic diagnosis, disorder-specific counselling, prognostication, and personalization of management.1, 2 However, molecular diagnostic rates with genomic sequencing vary across testing indications,3 and may also differ substantially between patients with the same disease entity depending on individual phenotypic factors.4-7 There is a clinically and economically grounded need to identify patients who are more likely to carry pathogenic DNA variation detectable by genomic sequencing, and therefore would be more likely to benefit from such testing.8, 9 Recently, we took advantage of a very large collection of whole-exome sequencing (WES) data from patients with dystonia to isolate clinical variables significantly associated with diagnostic outcome; these included (i) an onset of dystonia before the age of 21 years, (ii) a manifestation of segmental or generalized dystonia, and (iii) a combination of dystonia with non-dystonic neurological features (other movement disorders and/or non-movement disorder-related symptoms).10 On the basis of the predictor variables, we developed a weighted seven-component, five-point-maximum score that allows quantification of the likelihood of arriving at a molecular diagnosis through the application of WES.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Rewired The Brain of a Mutant Worm Using Parts From a Hydra

Brains aren't the easiest of organs to study, what with their delicate wiring and subtle whispering of neurotransmitter messages. Now, this research could be made a little easier, as we've learned we can swap some critical chemical systems with the host animal being none the wiser. In a proof-of-concept study run by a team of US researchers, the microscopic worm Caenorhabditis elegans was genetically gifted pieces of a nervous system taken from a radically different creature – a curious freshwater organism known as Hydra. The swap wasn't unlike teaching a specific brain circuit a foreign language, and finding it performs its job...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Experiment predicts syllables birds will sing based on brain signals

Researchers from the University of California San Diego have been conducting experiments involving birds and their brains. The team conducted experiments that predicted syllables a bird would sing and when they would sing them solely by reading electrical signals from its brain. The team believes gaining the ability to predict a bird’s behavior based solely on brain activity is the … Continue reading
SAN DIEGO, CA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

This facial symptom can be irritating. A twitching near the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. Twitches normally happen in one or the other eye — they can be irritating but they are not normally painful. Similarly, a tingling sensation in the legs, feet or hands can...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH

