My clients and I are very disappointed but not surprised by the Historic Preservation Commission’s decision on Thursday night denying the demolition of 109 Union St. We presented unrebutted testimony from the asbestos expert who had been working on the remediation for three years. After hundreds of thousands of dollars, the property remains asbestos-ridden and the only safe and economically feasible solution is demolition.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO