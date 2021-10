Alabama’s leading health official said the state will provide booster shots for COVID-19, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At a press conference Friday, state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said a third shot should be given to people aged 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions. He said anyone getting the third shot should be fully vaccinated for at least six months. Boosters are now available to those who fall under those categories.

