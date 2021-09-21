CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Works for Children Between Ages of Five and Eleven

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 10 days ago

Pfizer said Monday its COVID vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 – and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group in the very near future – which is a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner...

www.weisradio.com

