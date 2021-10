The freshman class includes 160 students who were admitted last year but deferred enrollment by a year. The Class of 2025 that matriculated on Sept. 12 has earned an unusual distinction: by twelve students, it surpassed the oversized Class of 2021 as the largest class in Dartmouth’s history. The size of this year’s class — which includes a substantial number of gap year students originally admitted as part of the Class of 2024 — comes along with a higher than usual number of students opting to be on campus this fall. These two factors have created a one-two punch that has worsened the on-campus housing shortage and prompted professors to take more students into their classes compared to previous years.

