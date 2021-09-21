CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarence, NY

Pumpkin Farm in New York Named One of Best in the Country

By Polly
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are plenty of options when it comes to pumpkin farms in New York. But there's only one that has been named among the best in the entire country. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York is one of 12 of the best pumpkin patches to visit this fall according to Trips to Discover. And it's not the first time. The farm has received national recognition in the past from Country Living the Travel Channel and the Huffington Post.

961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

Why Is A Giant Head Watching You Drive In Upstate New York?

Do you ever get the feeling someone is watching you while driving? On a portion of New York's Taconic State Parkway, a giant head is truly watching you drive by. The 19-foot hollow plaster head on a hillside is the art work of Roy Kanwit. Ron makes sculptures that are scattered all over the park. For an entrance fee, you can go see and interact with them. The outdoor museum is known as The Taconic Sculpture Park and it's open seasonally and by appointment at 518-392-5757.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Clarence, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
State
New York State
Clarence, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Eagle

Your National Grid Bill In Central NY Might Increase Soon

Does your bill already seem a bit too high? It could only end up getting more expensive with what National Grid is planning. A high percentage of people in Upstate New York rely on National Grid for their electricity and or their gas too. Those same people could potentially see a price increase for that very necessary thing. Currently, many people are behind on their bills but are protected by programs New York has put in place during the pandemic, but those programs are set to end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farm#The Great Pumpkin Farm#Trips#The Huffington Post#Cny Beyond#Cny Orchards
96.1 The Eagle

For The Best Fall Foliage Views Ride A Gondola In Lake Placid

There are plenty of places you can get a great view of fall foliage, but very few even come close to rival the sights in Lake Placid. It is currently very close to peak for fall foliage in the popular tourist town in the Adirondacks. So, this weekend would be the perfect time to take a 3 hour ride through the mountains and check out the leaves as they are at their most beautiful. While the drive might be breathtaking, so is it at the top of Whiteface Mountain.
LAKE PLACID, NY
96.1 The Eagle

From A to Z- Discover Delicious Maple Syrup In The Utica And Rome Area

Looking for maple syrup in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? We decided to help you on your quest. Here's a look at places from A-Z. Obviously, we know there are many many more that could be added on the list. You can text us your favorites on our station app. Here's our list just highlighting some at random, within 100 miles of CNY, in alphabetical order:
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

13 Reasons Why (in Moderation) Coffee Is Actually Really Great for You [GALLERY]

Coffee is bad for you. Wait, no, it's actually good. Oh. Maybe not. Do you ever feel like you're smack in the middle of an information tug of war?. When I was kid my mom and grandma would suck down coffee. And then at some point in my teens, researchers screamed out a warning that coffee wasn't so great after all and everyone started switching over to drinking decaf in the afternoon. Then, another set of researchers said just kidding, coffee is good for you and when you drink it, you're loading yourself up with antioxidants.
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Eagle

18 Scrumptious Pumpkin Beers From Central NY To Sip On This Autumn

It is that time of year, pumpkin season. Instead of hitting up a coffee shop for pumpkin spice anything, try out one of these great Central New York pumpkin beers. It sure seems that year after year that the list of pumpkin-flavored things grows. Some of them get really absurd, like pumpkin spice cheesecake enchiladas. Although that dish sounds just a slight bit intriguing, when will enough be enough? If you're the kind of person who prefers the tried and true fall flavors, then you're also in luck. Pumpkin beer is prevalent and a great way to support local businesses.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
96.1 The Eagle

25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

It comes as no surprise New York City has the worst violent crime rate in the state with the Bronx tops the list. What about counties outside the Big Apple?. Greene and Erie County top the list but it's Onondaga in Central New York, coming in as the 3rd most dangerous county, followed by Oneida County at 11, Fulton at 14, and Madison at 20.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

9 Things You Can Buy On Amazon That Are Utica Related

We have all been there, spending way too much money on Amazon. Maybe next time you do it, throw one of these Utica-related items in your cart. The pandemic really gave many of us some extra time to do our shopping online. Some people decided to go hog wild and buy thousands in toilet paper, others bought things to start a new hobby. In your scrolling through, did you maybe find something that shows off Utica pride?
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Turning Stone Welcomes Iconic Locally Owned Clothing Shop Adding 2nd Location

When you mention clothing stores, very few have this kind of luster. Luckily now a drive out to downtown Syracuse won't be necessary. If you're going to get suited up, Mr. Shop is definitely a known retailer that will make sure you're looking nice and spiffy. After decades in business, the popular clothing store is excited to add its second location at Turning Stone. For them, this is a location that just makes perfect sense.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Jeopardy! Had A Question About Central New York And Nobody Got It

Did you catch a recent episode of Jeopardy! that featured a question about something in Central New York?. While this may not be the first time Central New York has gotten a little love on one of America's most popular game shows, it is always cool to see a trivia question about our region. While this question might be an absolute no-brainer to you, if you weren't from this area, it definitely would be tricky.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Extend Your Taste Buds In The Syracuse Area At A Hot Sauce Tasting Party

Do you have a passion for hot sauce? Well head to Camillus in the Syracuse area for a once in a lifetime Hot Sauce Tasting party. The party is hosted by SYRACHA’CUSE Saturday October 16th at 6PM at 74 West Genesee Street in Camillus. The party kicks off with a hot sauce tasting journal to record the sauces you'll taste, than you'll taste some of the milder sauces first like jalapenos and serranos than working our way up the heat scale to cayennes, habaneros, ghost peppers and if you're brave enough our 1 million scoville ginger reaper hot sauce.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy