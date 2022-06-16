Best Simba mattress sales and discounts in 2022: up to 55% off

In the latest Simba mattress sale you can secure a discount on any of its award-winning hybrid mattresses, as well as on luxury bed frames and cooler bedding for summer. If you want the cheapest price on a Simba mattress, the best deal is 40% off any foam and coil mattress (no promo code needed). This discount reduces the cost of a double size Simba Hybrid to £599.40 (was £999).

There’s also a generous discount on the brand’s range of bed frames, with up to 55% off depending on the one you pick. Fed up with overheating during sleep? Then also check out the bedding sale at Simba, where you can save 35% on cooling bedding and accessories , including pillows and duvets for hot sleepers.

Simba makes some of the best mattresses for all-over body comfort, and this new 45% discount is bigger than the 40% saving we spotted earlier this month, so now is a great time to buy. All of Simba’s hybrids also come with a 10-year warranty and, as with the other best mattress in a box brands, it offers a 200-night risk-free trial.

Simba mattress deals: The best deals

Simba Hybrid mattress sale: from £439 £263.40 at Simba

Save up to £449.40 - This great-value mattress packs in a lot of high quality materials for the smaller price. The Simba Hybrid is breathable, made with 100% recyclable materials and suits all sleep positions. It doesn’t have as many Aerocoil springs as its pricier siblings, but if you want ab award-winning Simba at the cheapest price, here it is. View Deal

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress sale: from £1,149 £689.40 at Simba

Save up to £720 - The Simba Hybrid Pro packs in 5,000 Aerocoil springs, which is twice the amount of the Hybrid above. As such, its comfier and has better airflow, with a natural wool top layer aiding temperature regulation. Those coils also help reduce motion transfer and this, coupled with Simba-Pure edge support, makes it a good choice for couples who like their own space in bed. View Deal

Simba Hybrid Sleep Bundle sale: from £947 £580.60 at Simba

Save up to £2,352 - You can buy a bundle using any of Simba’s three hybrids, with the biggest discount on the super king size Simba Hybrid Luxe Sirius Bundle, now £2,682 (was £5,034). Simba’s sleep accessories and bed frames are as good as its mattresses, so if you need new bedding, this deal is fantastic. View Deal

Which Simba mattress should I choose?

There are three different mattresses to choose from and all of them feature in the current Simba mattress sale. These include the 12-time award-winning Simba Hybrid - read our Simba Hybrid mattress review for more - which is 25cm deep and has five different layers to boost your in-bed support, comfort and pressure relief. The Simba Hybrid is perfect for side-sleepers as it’s softer on the knees, hips and shoulders, and with the new 35% off discount code it currently has an even lower starting price of £421.85.

The Simba Hybrid Pro is a step up in terms of sleep engineering, with seven different layers to cradle and support your body during sleep. It is 28cm deep and uses 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs for ‘gravity-defying support’. The Simba Hybrid Pro also has a temperature regulating layer, though the Hybrid Luxe below is your best bet if you sleep very warm. With a 35% discount, this one is now priced from £649.35.

The Simba Hybrid Luxe is the brand’s flagship mattress and the model that represents the best Simba mattress technology you can buy. The Hybrid Luxe sports 10 different layers and has a 31cm depth, so it’s much taller than the other two (get those extra deep fitted sheets at the ready!). It houses around 6,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, packing in 1,000 more than the mid-tier Hybrid Pro for extra support and bounce. Without a Simba discount the Hybrid Luxe is priced from £1,169, but in the sale you can buy it for the starting price of £759.85 instead.

All three are medium-firm, so if you prefer a softer mattress you’ll be better off with one of the best memory foam mattresses for cozy comfort instead. Nectar comes out on top there, closely followed by Saatva. To see savings from those brands, take a look at our round-ups of the biggest Nectar mattress deals and the Saatva mattress sale .

1. Simba Hybrid Mattress discounts

The best Simba mattress for most people - great value for the features

Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king | Depth: 25cm | Turn: No | Filing: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 200 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: from £649 to £1,109

Breathable surface helps it stay cool Made from 100% recycled materials Suits all sleeping positions Cover isn’t removable

The Simba Hybrid Mattress scores a user review rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and is great value considering the high build quality for such a discounted price (remember, no discount code is needed). The Simba Hybrid is made with five individual layers, including Simba-Pure foam infused with graphite. This boosts the breathability of the mattress so that you don’t overheat during sleep. The 2,500 25mm conical pocket Aerocoil springs also aid breathability while providing bounce and comfort.

While the other Simbas are designed with thicker covers (750g), this one has a 500g hypoallergenic knitted cover, making it a good choice for people with allergies. The cover isn’t removable for washing though, so make sure you team it with a good mattress protector . You could even add on the best mattress topper for your budget while you’re breaking in the Simba Hybrid if needs be. It also has four handles for easy moving and rotation.

We’d recommend the Simba Hybrid to most sleepers as it’s supportive yet still cozy enough to keep you comfy in a side sleeper, stomach, back or combi position. There’s plenty of contouring and comfy foam here, and partnered with those coils it makes for a cool and relaxing night’s sleep. Simba offers a 10-year warranty on this model and you can test drive it for 200 nights. If you choose to return it during the trial period, returns are free for most of the UK.

For an equally affordable alternative, take a look at our guide to the best Dormeo mattress sales and discounts .

2. Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress deals

The best Simba mattress for back and stomach sleepers

Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king | Depth: 28cm | Turn: No | Filing: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 200 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: from £999 - £1,519

Eco-friendly wool top layer Enhanced support for back sleepers Cooling temperature regulation Perhaps too firm for lighter bodies

The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress comes with double the amount of springs of the Simba Hybrid and sports a natural and breathable wool layer. The 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs mean it’s cooler than the above model too, but not as much as the Simba Hybrid Luxe below. Those springs, combined with the natural wool top layer, deliver good temperature regulation, so heat won’t pool beneath you during sleep.

The Simba Hybrid Pro has seven different layers compared to the Simba Hybrid’s five, and offers enhanced support and comfort for your entire body. The springs enable better body weight distribution, so you shouldn’t encounter any pain or pressure points when you’re lying down. The 750g knitted cover is thicker here too, but it doesn’t mean the mattress sleeps any warmer, thanks to those coils and a layer of open cell Simba-Pure foam with graphite (a cooling material).

If you share your bed with your partner and one or both of you regularly switches between positions, you should feel less motion from one another when sleeping on the Simba Hybrid Pro. There’s also good edge support, so you can both stretch out and snooze on every inch without fear of tumbling out of bed.

3. Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress deals

The best Simba mattress for hot sleepers craving a cool bed

Sizes: Single, double, king, super king | Depth: 31cm | Turn: No | Filing: Foam and springs | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 200 days | Guarantee: 10 years | RRP: from £1,169 to £2,119

Highly breathable design Eco-friendly bamboo wool top 10 support layers for maximum comfort Perhaps too firm for some side sleepers

The Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress packs in 10 layers compared to the Hybrid’s five and the Pro’s seven, giving you the maximum amount of in-bed comfort and support. It features Simba’s best sleep technology yet, so naturally it’s more expensive than its siblings. This is also the best Simba mattress discount for hot sleepers. Why? Because the Hybrid Luxe is built to offer high levels of temperature regulation and moisture control, wicking away sweat and dispersing heat so that it doesn’t build up in the mattress. This also makes it an ideal choice for surviving summer heatwaves.

The Simba Hybrid Luxe features the same 750g hypoallergenic knitted cover as the Simba Hybrid Pro, but most other features are a luxury upgrade. The top layer, for example, is made from 100% bamboo heat regulating wool, and there are 6,000 springs at work here to boost breathability, enhance comfort and relieve pressure. Like its siblings, the Simba Hybrid Luxe offers motion isolation (so you won’t feel your partner moving around so much) and defined edge support so you can spread out.

Also exclusive to the Luxe is the 40mm high carbon steel spring comfort layer, while it shares the same open-cell Simba-Pure foam layer (with graphite for cooling power) as the other Simba mattresses.

The current Simba mattress sale offers savings of up to £741 on the Hybrid Luxe, though if you buy it as part of a bundle you’ll save up to $1,074. The mattress was launched in April 2021 and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on it so far, making now a good time to buy if you have the budget and the need for a breathable, supportive and luxury hybrid mattress.

Simba mattress discounts on bedding

Simba sleep makes a range of bedding accessories too, ranging from top-rated sleeping pillows to a washable mattress protector , bed linen, a high quality mattress topper for boosting your in-bed comfort, and a highly coveted Orbit Weighted Blanket.

The Simba mattress sale enables you to save on all of these bedding accessories as long as you buy them together (in one order) and your order value is £300 or over. With a 35% discount, you could end up making the following savings on Simba bedding:

Do I need a Simba mattress discount code?

No, you don’t need a Simba mattress discount code to take advantage of all the sale offers and deals. You may occasionally see codes on the site, but Simba automatically applies the savings for you. These are displayed immediately on items priced £300 and over. You’ll see the discount added to your shopping cart once you have added enough smaller items (such as bedding) to reach the qualifying amount for that particular deal.

That means you can simply browse the range of Simba mattresses and bedding on the site, pick your chosen products and head to the checkout without having to worry about typing in a discount code. Just remember: you need to spend £300 in one go for the deal to work. Depending on your order and where you live, you may need to pay a delivery fee on top.

Simba Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2022: what we expect to see

The last Simba Black Friday sale offered a 45% discount on all of its hybrid mattresses, which ran through to Cyber Monday. So right now you’re getting the exact same deal. Simba rarely offers more than 41% off mattresses, but occasionally we do see bigger discounts on accessories. We also saw a higher mattress saving via the Amazon Simba store, but those offers are rare.

This year, we predict similar Simba Black Friday deals, which should carry through until Cyber Monday. We’ll be rounding them up right here, as well as discounts from third party retailers when we spot them, so bookmark this page. Don’t forget to also check our Black Friday mattress deals guide to early deals and advice on how to tell the best ones from the duds.

