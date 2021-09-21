CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

ALEC's sneak attack on MontCo union rights

 10 days ago

Montgomery County police officers could lose their collective bargaining rights if Bill 34-20 passes, warns UFCW 1994/MCGEO. The bill, which Local 1994 says is "right out of Scott Walker's and ALEC's playbook," also threatens other public sector bargaining rights, the union warns. "How long before they take away the rights of our public health nurses, our bus drivers, or our parks workers?" Bill 34-20 is sponsored by Councilmembers Hans Reimer and Craig Rice.

