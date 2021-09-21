CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Local Report: Do Not Stack Rocks, It Will Break the Universe

By Woody
 9 days ago
The Reach Museum in Richland has some walking trails, and apparently, some folks have been doing something against nature during their outings. Then I saw a news story about it. It was about stacking rocks. Let me rephrase that. It was about the dangers of stacking rocks. I'm not talking about stacking giant rocks that could fall and kill you, just little stones that fit in the palm of your hand. What could possibly be the dangers of stacking rocks? Well, sit back read on and learn the lesson of how you could break the universe by stacking rocks.

Comments / 23

Plc Dr.
7d ago

stacked rocks indicate the direction of a trail over surfaces that are treeless. this is a practice as old as man. I have ridden my horse over trails identified by Lewis and Clark, the local tribes and gold rush era miners. maybe people should do some research before they put finger to keyboard... sheesh

9
Cathe
7d ago

I'm going to stack rocks today wherever I go, And from now on when I walk the waterfront trail I will be stacking rocks everywhere

6
Devin Desparte
9d ago

This is the California mentality they brought with them.

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

