Diversity Networking Night

Join this session to learn tools and techniques to gather student feedback using supported academic technologies such as Top Hat, ICON, and Zoom. Participants will learn how these tools can be used in synchronous and asynchronous environments, as well as which tools are better suited for various situations. Whether participants are looking for quick ways to check for understanding or collect more in-depth thoughts on student learning, attendees will be able to gather the information they need to calibrate their teaching.

