Diversity Networking Night

uiowa.edu
 10 days ago

The College of Engineering at the University of Iowa seeks to grow and learn about the ways in which we can increase representation. The Diversity Networking Night, presented by the National Society of Black Engineers and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, will give students with diverse backgrounds the opportunity to expand their networks with companies and get involved! This event consists of a panel discussion and networking with companies.

events.uiowa.edu

