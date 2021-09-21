“She’s Too Strong:” Understanding the Intersections of Misogynoir, Domestic Violence, and Victimization

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Domestic violence awareness month begins October 1 and advocates are speaking out about how you can spot the signs and help victims. An estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. every year according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; as many as one in four women and one in nine men. With numbers so staggering, 59News sat down with Reginia Thomas, the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center of West Virginia, to see how domestic violence and abuse affect the mountain state.

