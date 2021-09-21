“She’s Too Strong:” Understanding the Intersections of Misogynoir, Domestic Violence, and Victimization
Join us for this two-day workshop with Ayana Wallace titled “She’s Too Strong:” Understanding the Intersections of Misogynoir, Domestic Violence, and Victimization. September 21st & 23rd from 9-10:30 AM via Zoom. Register at https://dvipiowa.org/event/shes-too-strong-understanding-the-intersectio... to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by UI Public Policy Center and Humanities Iowa.events.uiowa.edu
