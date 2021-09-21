CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“She’s Too Strong:” Understanding the Intersections of Misogynoir, Domestic Violence, and Victimization

uiowa.edu
 10 days ago

Join us for this two-day workshop with Ayana Wallace titled “She’s Too Strong:” Understanding the Intersections of Misogynoir, Domestic Violence, and Victimization. September 21st & 23rd from 9-10:30 AM via Zoom. Register at https://dvipiowa.org/event/shes-too-strong-understanding-the-intersectio... to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by UI Public Policy Center and Humanities Iowa.

events.uiowa.edu

Related
thesunpapers.com

Mayor’s Column: Domestic Violence Month

In 1989, Congress passed a law designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. First introduced in 1981 as a “Day of Unity” by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, it was created to raise awareness and to connect and unify the millions of affected victims. Every nine seconds a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNT-TV

Advocates speak ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Domestic violence awareness month begins October 1 and advocates are speaking out about how you can spot the signs and help victims. An estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. every year according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; as many as one in four women and one in nine men. With numbers so staggering, 59News sat down with Reginia Thomas, the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center of West Virginia, to see how domestic violence and abuse affect the mountain state.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Sandusky Register

Domestic violence has widespread impact

PORT CLINTON — When domestic violence occurs, the impact goes beyond the victim and perpetrator. Local advocacy leaders said an entire community suffers when domestic violence occurs. The Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center and United Way in Ottawa County hosted a domestic violence roundtable Wednesday to discuss the topic, resources...
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
wnewsj.com

Raising domestic violence awareness

The Board of Clinton County Commissioners proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the wording in the proclamation, about one in three Americans have witnessed an incident of domestic violence. Pictured are, center, Dara Gullette of the local domestic violence agency, and Commissioners Brenda K. Woods and Mike McCarty.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times-Republican

Domestic violence in Marshalltown

October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention month. Domestic violence is an issue that can affect anyone, regardless of age, race, gender identity, economic status or sexual orientation. It affects people from all walks of life and can manifest in a variety of different ways. Domestic violence is a significant...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim advocates share domestic violence resources as questions surround Gabby Petito’s relationship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates at TESSA are reminding the community that resources are available for those who feel unsafe in their relationships in light of 22-year-old Gabby Petito's high-profile murder. The young travel blogger went missing in early September after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home to Florida without her. The two were The post Victim advocates share domestic violence resources as questions surround Gabby Petito’s relationship appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kmvt

Did domestic violence play a factor in Gabby Petito’s death?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Videos of Gabby Petito before her death raises questions about possible domestic violence. While the investigation continues into exactly what happened, putting you first, KMVT asked one local domestic violence expert about the situation. Noemi Juarez from Voices Against Violence says the first thing she...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Misogynoir#Intersections#Ui Public Policy Center
hottytoddy.com

Students Create Silhouettes to Send Strong Domestic Violence Message

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this year Family Crisis Services and Communicare have partnered up with The Tech to spread the awareness throughout the community. According to the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in seven men have been victims of violence by...
OXFORD, MS
bigrapidsnews.com

'We are here': WISE offers assistance to victims of domestic violence

BIG RAPIDS — Recent media coverage surrounding the homicide of Gabby Petito has brought attention to the issue of domestic and sexual violence against women. FBI statistics on nationwide homicides reveal that a vast proportion of women killed in the U.S. are killed by a current or former intimate partner.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
waynepost.com

Victim Resource Center joins national domestic violence campaign

The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes in Newark is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence and coalitions across the U.S. to start a conversation about domestic violence and how everyone can contribute to changing the narrative on this topic. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives...
NEWARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
York Dispatch Online

YWCA York's events recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October

YWCA York has planned a number of events, starting Friday, to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month. With the partnership of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, six events throughout the month of October will raise awareness and promote education of domestic violence issues. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1 highlights...
YORK, PA
New Country 99.1

A Woman’s Place Empowers Domestic Violence Victims in NoCo

Northern Colorado is a beautiful place to live, but unfortunately, while we don't like to think about it, domestic violence is prevalent here. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a reminder of how we can prevent domestic violence and support its victims. Thankfully, A Woman's Place, a local non-profit serving those affected by domestic violence, is here to help with that.
WELD COUNTY, CO
wgnsradio.com

Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program Protects Victims of Domestic Violence

At the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds Tennesseans about Safe at Home, the free statewide address confidentiality program for anyone who has experienced domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking or any sexual offense. “Hundreds of individuals and families have protected themselves from becoming victims...
SOCIETY
Washington Square News

Opinion: The true crime of Gabby Petito’s story was domestic violence

Content warning: This article discusses domestic abuse. The case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who was found dead in Wyoming last Tuesday, went viral on social media after she was reported missing on Sept. 11. The #vanlife vlogger had been traveling cross-country with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and documenting their journey on YouTube and Instagram. Since Laundrie returned home alone to Florida on Sept. 1, he has refused to discuss Petito’s whereabouts. He was named a person of interest in her disappearance on Sept. 15 and has not been seen since Sept. 14.
CELEBRITIES

