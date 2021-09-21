CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Let's Talk, Hawk! (Open to Residence Hall students)

uiowa.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's Talk, Hawks! is a drop-in consultation service offered by the University Counseling Service (UCS) typically at various campus locations, but is now virtually during the Fall 2021 semester. It provides you with an opportunity to have an informal, confidential, anonymous conversation with a UCS therapist. You can share your mental health concerns, work on problem solving together, learn about useful campus and community resources, or ask questions about counseling and UCS.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa State Daily

Poyer: Let's talk accessibility in Lagomarcino

Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk." Two of my best friends are education majors. That means they are housed in Lagomarcino Hall here on campus. I have spent a lot of hours hanging out around Lago with my friends. Lago has a beautiful courtyard that has always been so fun to hangout and do homework in.
College Heights Herald

On-campus students experience maintenance issues in several residence halls

As the semester begins, students on campus face a multitude of issues with their dorm rooms. Ethan Spurlin, a resident of Southwest Hall, said flooding became a major issue for students living on the first and second floors. “A lot of the first floor had some minor [flooding],” Spurlin said....
EDUCATION
thestatetimes.com

Troubleshooting Masks: Let’s Talk About COVID

This past year and a half since the pandemic started has been stressful and draining for all of us. I can say, personally, I feel as though it will never end. I’m tired of it. But this past Wednesday, Sep. 16th, I met with the Student Association, Rebecca Harrington, and many others who have been feeling the same way.
ONEONTA, NY
soprissun.com

Guest opinion: Let’s talk about race

Four months ago, I was paging through a newspaper when one of the headlines caught my eye: “Aspen School District: We’re Not Teaching Critical Race Theory.” I was shocked, to say the least. The article went on explaining how parents were concerned about a program their school was starting to implement called the Equity Team, meant to address issues of equity and diversity. Having earned my Master of Sociology at the University of Chicago, taught in diverse districts in Denver and taught abroad in Costa Rica, I have studied critical race theory and could by no means understand why an equity team would be contentious. Critical race theory is not about telling white people they are inherently racist or making people feel guilty about events in this country’s past. At its core, it is about teaching people how to have conversations about race that feel empathetic and open, rather than fearful. It is also about recognizing the existence of racist history that still affects what happens today. In order to move forward in our society, we will need to do both.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#Hawks#Ucs
kptv.com

PSU students begin moving into residence halls

Thursday was move-in day at Portland State University. Things still aren't back to how they were pre-COVID, but the university says they have nearly double the amount of students living on campus this year than they did in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
thecoastlandtimes.com

Open house event lets prospective students explore programs at BCCC

Thinking about future careers can be both exciting and intimidating and prospective students may only know about a few careers through their families or teachers. On October 7 from 5-7 p.m., Beaufort County Community College will hold an open house in the Boyette Conference Center in Building 10 to give parents and students a chance to ask questions of professors from many of BCCC’s programs and to explore potential careers and transfer opportunities.
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

UMich students, let’s address burnout together

Four weeks into the new school year, the word burnout may seem like an inappropriate term to describe the typical University of Michigan student. The transition back to in-person school from online classes and extracurriculars, however, is challenging. In the past year, clubs and classes often were less structured and offered much more flexibility with asynchronous lectures, open-note exams and forgiving attendance policies.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
uiowa.edu

Global Health Case Competition Topic Announcement

The Fall 2021 Global Health Case Competition Topic is about to be revealed! Join us on zoom to learn more about this year’s virtual Case Competition and meet this year's competitors. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a...
HEALTH
uiowa.edu

College Life VS High School Life: Tips and Tricks

Coming into college, I had a lot of expectations for what life would be like on my own. Whether that be from TV, movies, social media, or my family, I felt prepared to take charge, and make the most of my college life. But the reality is, it’s hard to know what it’s truly going to be like until you get there. I’m not saying my experience has been anything short of amazing, just different than what I was expecting. Below, I’m going to highlight some differences I’ve noticed in my few short weeks here, and try to give some tips on how to smooth the transition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uiowa.edu

Field of Memories

The Annual Field of Memories is a powerful and poignant display representing the wishes, losses, condolences, and the strong messages of hope from members of the UIowa community about the epidemic of campus suicide. The Field of Memories is a display of 1200 yellow flags on campus representing the ~1200...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Quad Cities MSW Information Session

Please join us via Zoom for an info session to learn more about earning your MSW degree from the University of Iowa at our learning center in the Quad Cities. Contact our Admissions Office directly with any questions or requests:. (319) 335-1250.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Info-Session MA Museum Administration Program, St. John's University, NY

Join Susan Rosenberg, Director of St. John’s University MA Museum Administration program, NY learn about online curriculum, rolling admission, internship/job outcomes, funding opportunities, cross-disciplinary study in the Public History and Library & Information Sciences master’s degree programs. https://www.stjohns.edu/academics/programs/museum-administration-master-... Register Here: https://grad.stjohns.edu/register/MUSAFall2021.
MUSEUMS
uiowa.edu

Prairie Lights Virtual | Ash Davidson in conversation with Madhuri Vijay

Please join us for a reading and conversation with Ash Davidson to celebrate the release of Damnation Spring. She will be joined in conversation by Madhuri Vijay. To join this virtual event, register here. Publisher's Weekly says of Damnation Spring, "Davidson’s impressive debut chronicles life in a working-class community so...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

Anatomy & Cell Biology Seminar

Bowen Science Building, Spivey Auditorium (Aud 2 BSB) "Analysis of conserved sleep factors reveals that calcineurin signaling regulates homeostatic synaptic plasticity" Noah Armstrong, Interdisciplinary Graduate Program in Neuroscience (Andy Frank Lab) Also available via ZOOM: https://uiowa.zoom.us/j/9951599930. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you...
IOWA CITY, IA
juliensjournal.com

Vaccines – Let’s Talk About It!

It seems like shots, vaccines, “jabs” are almost all we talk about these days. So, let’s get the facts right and talk about it!. To read this and other premium articles in their entirety, pickup the October 2021 issue of Julien’s Journal magazine. Click to subscribe for convenient delivery by mail, or call (563) 557-1914. Single issues are also available in print at area newsstands and digitally via the Issuu platform.
HEALTH
uiowa.edu

Research Scholars Workshop: Research Poster Design

This workshop will help you make your poster presentation more effective. Learn to think about the prospective audience, poster content, and design considerations in a poster layout. Presented by Robert Peck, Speaking Center. Virtual Workshop using Zoom. Registration Required - Zoom link and password will be emailed 1 hour before...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

2021 William Anthony Conservation Lecture - Peter D. Verheyen: Down the Rabbit Hole: Embracing experience and serendipity in a life of research, binding practice, and publishing

The UI Libraries Conservation and Collections Care Department presents the 2021 William Anthony Conservation Lecture:. Save the date for this year's online event with special guest Peter D. Verheyen!. Thursday, September 30 at 6:00 PM CST on Zoom. Free to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER NOW. About the lecture series:
ENVIRONMENT
uiowa.edu

In-Person Engineering Career Fair

The Fall Engineering Career Fair at the University of Iowa will be held on Thursday, September 30 from 12:00-4:00 PM in the Iowa Memorial Union - the 2nd Floor Ballroom and the Main Lounge. The fair is geared towards students seeking Spring and Summer 2022 internships and co-ops as well as students graduating in Spring 2022. All students are encouraged to attend whether you are actively searching for a full-time, co-op or internship position, or are simply attending to network and explore careers and companies.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy