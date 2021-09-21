Let's Talk, Hawk! (Open to Residence Hall students)
Let's Talk, Hawks! is a drop-in consultation service offered by the University Counseling Service (UCS) typically at various campus locations, but is now virtually during the Fall 2021 semester. It provides you with an opportunity to have an informal, confidential, anonymous conversation with a UCS therapist. You can share your mental health concerns, work on problem solving together, learn about useful campus and community resources, or ask questions about counseling and UCS.events.uiowa.edu
Comments / 0