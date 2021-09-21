CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics & Astronomy Colloquium - Professor Jim Schroeder; Physics Department, Wheaton College

 10 days ago

A direct test of the Alfven wave acceleration of auroral electrons in the laboratory. Auroras are formed when electrons from the plasma surrounding Earth precipitate into the ionosphere and collide with atoms and molecules to produce auroral light. Powerful electromagnetic waves called Alfvén waves are often detected traveling earthward above auroras with sufficient energy to account for a significant fraction of auroral light. Despite this, there has been no previous demonstration of a process by which Alfvén waves can transfer their energy to auroral electrons. In laboratory experiments at UCLA’s Large Plasma Device, Alfvén waves are driven by an antenna while the electron velocity distribution is simultaneously measured using wave absorption, a technique where the resonant absorption of a small-amplitude whistler-mode wave is used to determine the electron distribution. Using the field-particle correlation technique to determine the energy transfer rate between Alfvén wave fields and electrons, a resonant energy transfer is detected indicative of Landau damping. Analytical theory and numerical simulation agree with experimental results and show that the measured acceleration process can produce electrons with auroral energies. The experiments, theory, and simulation demonstrate a causal relationship between Alfvén waves and the accelerated electrons that directly cause auroras.

