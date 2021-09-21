CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

Extensive rebuild planned for Civic Center Campus, Fire Station No. 2

By Andy Kozlowski
candgnews.com
 10 days ago

MADISON HEIGHTS — The city of Madison Heights is gearing up for what will be its largest capital improvement project in history, set to begin during the summer of 2022. The project will relocate the Madison Heights Active Adult Center, currently on John R Road north of 12 Mile Road, to the Civic Center Campus at the corner of 13 Mile and John R roads. At the same campus, Madison Heights City Hall will be downsized, and the Madison Heights Public Library will be renovated. The project will also rebuild Fire Station No. 2, on John R Road near 11 Mile Road.

