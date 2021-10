At last I have my own equipment. For however long in Kat years I have been running these newspapers and herding this wily group of humans, I have been forced—forced mind you—to beg, borrow or steal equipment time from someone else. The irony is that whatever they were doing on their equipment, that kept me from using it, pales in comparison to the important and monumental tasks I encounter when writing words of Kat wisdom.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO