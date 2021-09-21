CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When – and how – to ask for help with your mental health

youngminds.org.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturning to school can feel overwhelming and you might feel like everyone is too busy to support you. Hannah shares her tips on how you can reach out for help and look after your mental health. For many of us a new term will mean new academic challenges and potentially...

www.youngminds.org.uk

youngminds.org.uk

Signs you may be struggling with your mental health

Sometimes, it can be difficult to recognise when we are struggling with our mental health. Lauren, 22, shares her experience of signs that made her realise she was struggling and how she looked after herself. Knowing when you are struggling with your mental health is often a lot easier said...
The Guardian

Watch for changed behaviour, be empathic, know your limits: how to be a mental health first aider

It can be hard to spot the signs of mental ill-health in friends and colleagues, and harder still to raise the subject with them. This expert advice might make it easier. You may have a fairly good idea of what to do if someone breaks an arm, or even stops breathing, but could you spot the signs of poor mental health in a friend, relation or colleague? Mental health first aid is an idea that is taking hold, at a time when record numbers of people have been seeking help for mental health conditions. It’s not as straightforward as treating, for instance, a cut or a burn. Signs of depression and anxiety can be tricky to spot, says Stuart Payne, a mental health first aid trainer for St John Ambulance, which runs courses in workplaces. It can show up differently for everyone and “there’s no hard and fast rule on mental health”, he says. But there are common signs and symptoms that could indicate an issue. Here are some things to be aware of.
Thrive Global

The Effects Burnout Has On Your Mental Health

Burnout is a common symptom faced by many professionals, often brought on by an overly busy schedule and neglecting one’s hobbies. Although it is beginning to be addressed by more individuals, many are still unfamiliar with the toll it can take on their mental health. What Causes Burnout?. Even though...
cbs7.com

INTERVIEW: Morning routines for your mental health

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss morning routines for mental health. How can a morning routine help improve your mental health?. o A healthy, low-stress & focused morning routine can set the tone for...
fox16.com

Is social media hurting your mental health?

(Baptist Health) – Social media has plenty of upsides—it keeps us connected, for starters. But it also may have downsides when it comes to our emotional well-being. For one thing, it can increase feelings of loneliness. And if you overuse it, experts say, you could be at risk for anxiety or even depression.
Refinery29

Letting Go Of Scepticism About Spirituality Can Help Your Mental Health

Spirituality – whether you define it in a religious framework, as a connection to a higher power or simply gut instinct – is not something that we are taught to tap into in the modern, Western world. The rational part of the self that thinks and embraces logic, structure and rules cannot explain where this gut instinct comes from or why it resonates and our ability to rationalise in this way is valued. For many, hard facts trump inner knowing every time.
The Independent

How to protect your mental health in the wake of the Sarah Everard trial

She was walking home. She was handcuffed by a police officer on the street. She was raped and murdered. This week we learnt everything that happened in between these key events of 33-year-old Sarah Everard’s murder. The details that emerged during Wayne Couzens’ trial have been horrifying, and the impact statements shared by Everard’s family were heartbreaking. As we tried to absorb such unimaginable facts, it quickly became clear that Couzens’ whole-life sentence – which he was given on Thursday – would never feel like enough justice. For women everywhere, it was also a sobering reminder that we just can’t...
Thrive Global

Michael Osland Helps You to Discover Simple Tricks for Managing Your Mental Health during the COVID-19

COVID-19 global pandemic came with its own set of challenges. Everyone experienced unprecedented stress and depression, and nobody had any clues on ways to tackle the depressing situation. All this culminated in serious mental health issues and consequences. If you are experiencing ongoing anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, it is best to seek medical intervention. Here are top mental health tips to boost your morale and maintain your mental health and overall wellness.
goodmenproject.com

The Benefits of Writing for Your Mental Health

Writing is something I have been doing on and off since I was small. For most of my life, I thought that art was my calling and kind of put writing to aside as focused on drawing and video creation. Fast forward a few years and my love of tech...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Daily Mail

Your phone can tell when you're high: Data from accelerometer and GPS sensors can be used to predict with 90% accuracy if someone is stoned, study finds

Sensors on a person's smartphone can be used to determine if they're high with uncanny precision, according to a new study out of Rutgers University. Researchers at the school's Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research found that an algorithm that combined sensors tracking movements and GPS location with data on the time of day and day of the week had a 90 percent accuracy rate in determining if someone was stoned.
