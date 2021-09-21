Philly’s failure to improve conditions for intercity bus riders is an equity issue | Inga Saffron

You may have heard that Amtrak is thinking big again, thanks to “Amtrak Joe,” America’s railroad-loving president. The company just signed a deal with a developer to transform the historic William H. Gray III 30th Street Station into a luxe travel hub with high-end restaurants, lounges for long-distance travelers, and snazzy new office space. It’s part of a strategy to compete with the airlines on the Northeast Corridor and provide a climate-friendly alternative to cars. But did you know that low-cost intercity bus service is having a resurgence, too?