Top iPad apps gone free

By Selfie Editor - Beauty Makeup
apppicker.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe find the best iPad app gone free for you daily. Our appPicker PDI selects only the top iPad apps free for the day as they happen so you know they are only the best and latest deals. Never miss a great deal again! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter! Subscribe.

www.apppicker.com

Comments / 0

Top iPhone apps on sale

We find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter. Subscribe now!
The best art apps for iPhone and iPad

If you’re a painter, graphic designer, or illustrator, chances are you have an iPad, and you’’ve had a look through all of the different art apps available. From apps that help you create beautiful pieces to those that help you find shows to check out the work of other artists, there is a wide variety of tools and software. Check out our list of the best art apps for iPad.
How to Limit App Access to Photos on iPhone or iPad

An interesting privacy feature allows iPhone and iPad users to have complete control over which apps can access the photos on their device. If you’re interested in limiting which apps can access your device photos, read along. This app specific access feature is available in iOS 14 and later. Previously,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Apps#Productivity#Rigcalc#Ios
Mostbet App review in India

The Mostbet mobile app is an excellent assistant for sports betting, especially cricket. You don't have access to your computer all the time, but a smartphone is always with you. It’s simple for anyone to launch the app and place a bet in a few clicks. According to the bettors’ reviews, the Mostbet app is good enough, but playing online casino games also has its pros and cons. For Android devices, exceptionally good bonuses are offered, including a rich selection of online casinos/games. Also, it's possible to play both traditional and non-traditional casino games on Android devices like Blackjack, Slots, Roulette, etc, and they can be played right within the browser if a person doesn't want to download the app.
5 Workout Apps You Should Try

If you don’t have the budget to apply for membership in a gym or get a personal fitness coach, that’s not enough excuse to refrain you from being healthy and keeping your body physically fit. Aside from you can do it by eating healthy and living a healthy lifestyle, there are hundreds of applications that can further assist you to achieve such goals.
Gone Home Free Download PC windows game

After a year abroad, you arrive at home. Your family is expected to welcome you home, but it’s empty. There is something wrong. Is everyone safe? What’s the story? Gone Home is a story exploration game by The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulation. To discover the stories behind the house, you can examine every inch of it. Every drawer and every door is open. To find clues, pick up and inspect objects. Investigate the things they have left behind to uncover the stories of one family’s past.
VIDEO GAMES
GarageBuy app review: powerful eBay companion 2021

If you use eBay on a frequent basis and you’re not very satisfied with the functionality offered by the official eBay app then you might like to consider downloading GarageBuy onto your iPhone and iPad for a little added extra. I had some doubts before using this app but I...
iOS 15 battery life drain and some fixes

If you’re using an iPhone (with iOS) or iPad (with iPadOS), chances are you just updated your OS to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. If so, there’s a decent chance you’re having some significant battery drain issues – given that you’re reading this article, one could safely assume. Today we’re taking a peek at potential problems and a few solutions for iOS 15 users and iPadOS 15 users alike.
Calculator!

Quickly Solve Complex Math Problems with Calculator!. Are you looking for a full-featured calculator with advanced features that are not available in Apple’s native calculator app? If you do, then you should download Calculator!. Calculator! is a premium ad-free app that works completely offline. You can use it as a...
Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
iTimeZone - World Clocks Calculator

Keeping track of correct time differences among time zones can be very difficult. This is particularly true for travelers who are not familiar with time zone calculations. So if you are looking for a reliable world clock calculator that you can bring anywhere, then iTimeZone is the right app for you.
Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
Magnolia App Review

Video streaming services have been growing in popularity in recent years, especially since the pandemic began. Although Netflix has dominated the industry, they have a lot of competitors. Amazon Prime and Hulu are just a few of the video streaming services readily available. Another well-known streaming service is Discovery+, which,...
How to Hide the App Library on the iPad Dock

Starting with iPadOS 15, the iPad Dock now includes a shortcut to the App Library by default. If you don’t like seeing the App Library there, you can easily turn it off. Here’s how. First, open Settings on your iPad by tapping its icon, which looks like a set of...
TECHNOLOGY

