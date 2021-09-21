Jake McCarthy just hit a 1st pitch pinch hit solo home run in the B7 off of

Of the season's most bizarre plays. The Braves had runners on 1st (Riley) & 2nd (Freeman) in the top of the 1st with 1 out. Duvall hit a long drive to center field. Jake jumped & almost made a spectacular catch. On the TV replay, it looked like the ball hit near the heel of Jake's glove just below the yellow line on the wall & ricocheted off his glove & into the stands. But there was utter confusion on the field (& in the Braves broadcast booth), as it wasn't clear initially whether Jake had made the catch. Riley was not aware of any ruling (the 2nd base umpire eventually called it a HR) and he scampered back towards 1st base so as to avoid a potential double play. Duvall thought that it was a HR (perhaps he saw or heard the 2nd base ump's ruling) and he passed Riley ever so slightly between 1st and 2nd.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO