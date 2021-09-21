CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jake McCarthy just hit a 1st pitch pinch hit solo home run in the B7 off of

The Braves reliever Rodriguez. (The HR cut the Braves lead to 9-4.) The pitch was at the top of the strike zone and out over the plate. It was McCarthy's 1st HR in the majors.

Jake McCarthy, starting tonight for Arizona in CF, was just involved in 1

Of the season's most bizarre plays. The Braves had runners on 1st (Riley) & 2nd (Freeman) in the top of the 1st with 1 out. Duvall hit a long drive to center field. Jake jumped & almost made a spectacular catch. On the TV replay, it looked like the ball hit near the heel of Jake's glove just below the yellow line on the wall & ricocheted off his glove & into the stands. But there was utter confusion on the field (& in the Braves broadcast booth), as it wasn't clear initially whether Jake had made the catch. Riley was not aware of any ruling (the 2nd base umpire eventually called it a HR) and he scampered back towards 1st base so as to avoid a potential double play. Duvall thought that it was a HR (perhaps he saw or heard the 2nd base ump's ruling) and he passed Riley ever so slightly between 1st and 2nd.
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
Yankees.com: Stinky Yankees Only Hit One Home Run With Men on Base

Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. Corey Kluber could not permit himself a stroll down memory lane. The two American League Cy Young Awards, the four postseasons and a World Series appearance—those would have to remain in the past. To indulge in such a moment at this crucial stage of the Yankees’ season, he said, would be “selfish.”
McCovey Chronicles

Friday BP: Will Brandon Belt hit 30 home runs this season?

Good morning, baseball fans! We get a short break from the San Diego Padres this weekend, as the San Francisco Giants welcome the Atlanta Braves to town for a three game series. On Wednesday night, Brandon Belt hit his 25th home run of the season. He had hit four in...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits 19th home run

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Phillies. Contreras missed some time recently due to a knee injury, but he's still been able to reach 19 home runs in 115 games of action. If the catcher pops one more long ball down the stretch, he'll hit the 20-homer mark for the third time in his six-year MLB career. His career high is 24 home runs, which he recorded across just 105 games back in 2019. Contreras should have a few more chances to go deep this year, though the 66-81 Cubs will likely give him some rest days too as they turn their attention to 2022.
NBC Sports

Two Giants pinch-hit HR stats underline remarkable season

The Giants' 2021 season has been a pleasant surprise, as a team not projected to make the playoffs by just about everyone owns MLB's best record after 148 games. There are a number of reasons for this success, but timely hitting might be the most critical, as their statistics on pinch-hitting indicate.
