Jake McCarthy just hit a 1st pitch pinch hit solo home run in the B7 off of

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Phillies. Contreras missed some time recently due to a knee injury, but he's still been able to reach 19 home runs in 115 games of action. If the catcher pops one more long ball down the stretch, he'll hit the 20-homer mark for the third time in his six-year MLB career. His career high is 24 home runs, which he recorded across just 105 games back in 2019. Contreras should have a few more chances to go deep this year, though the 66-81 Cubs will likely give him some rest days too as they turn their attention to 2022.
