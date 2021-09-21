Peyton Manning Says He Believed Patriots Bugged His Locker
Peyton Manning believed Patriots bugged his locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Peyton Manning couldn't help but be paranoid whenever he played in Foxboro. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback took a shot at the New England Patriots -- as he tends to do -- during ESPN's Monday Night Football "ManningCast." Manning said he'd meet with his teammates in the shower because he believed the Patriots bugged his locker.www.necn.com
Comments / 1