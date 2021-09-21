Dean Heller Makes it Official And Joins The Race For Governor

Former Senator Dean Heller is in the Governor’s race. He hasn’t had much to say about the Covid pandemic until now, but says he is against mask and vaccine mandates, even as Nevada averages 778 new cases and 16 deaths per day to Covid. Heller did say at his announcement, he knows who the President is, but claimed of Nevada, “We made it easier to cheat in future elections.” Heller also expressed support for the new restrictive abortion law in Texas saying, “I like what Texas did, ” and pledged, “I’ll get the most conservative abortion laws we can have in this state.”