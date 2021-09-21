CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immutep (IMM) to Present Final OS Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as Late Breaking Poster Presentation at SITC

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce it will report final Overall Survival (OS) data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial evaluating lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321") in metastatic breast cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021. SITC 2021 is taking place in Washington, US and virtually from 10-14 November.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to Present Late-breaking Preclinical Data on Targeting GSPT1 for Myc-driven Cancers at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that preclinical data for the company's GSPT1-directed molecular glue degrader targeting Myc-driven breast cancer has been selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics from Oct. 7-10.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Exelixis (EXEL) Announces Final Results from Phase 3 COSMIC-311 Pivotal Trial of CABOMETYX in Patients with Previously Treated Radioactive Iodine-Refractory Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Presented at

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced final results from the phase 3 COSMIC-311 pivotal trial of CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in patients with previously treated radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Following a previous announcement that the trial met one of the two primary endpoints of significant improvement versus placebo in progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by blinded independent radiology committee (BIRC; p<0.0001), the results of the final analysis are being presented during the Mini Oral Session – NETs and Endocrine Tumours at 5:30 p.m. CEST on Monday, September 20 at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (LBA67). At a median follow-up of 10.1 months, the significant improvement in PFS with CABOMETYX was maintained, with consistent benefit in subgroups based on prior treatment.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS Studies Presented at Retina Society Annual Meeting

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in complement, today announced that detailed data from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies were presented for the first time as part of two oral presentations at the Retina Society Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago. The studies evaluated the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). GA is a leading cause of blindness that impacts more than five million people globally including one million people in the United States.1,2.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Announces Prelim Data of 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Trial

4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced a late-breaking presentation of preliminary clinical data from the on-going 4D-125 Phase 1/2 trial in patients with X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) will be presented at the upcoming Annual Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting (ASRS) 2021 that will take place in San Antonio, TX on October 8-12, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Santhera and ReveraGen to Present Phase 2a/2b Efficacy and New Safety Data with Vamorolone at Forthcoming Conferences

Pratteln, Switzerland, and Rockville, MD, USA, September 23, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) and ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc (US: private) announce presentations of the positive topline results from the pivotal VISION-DMD study and new safety analyses from long-term treatment with vamorolone at the forthcoming World Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference and The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

OncoCyte (OCX) Announces Oral Presentation of New Data on Its DetermaIO Immunotherapy Response Test at ESMO

Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today presented new data in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2021 evaluating DetermaIO™ as a biomarker for immune therapy response. The results demonstrated in a randomized clinical trial setting that DetermaIO, a 27-gene precision diagnostic, is predictive of response to neoadjuvant immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and support the potential of DetermaIO to serve as a precision diagnostic for this important class of novel therapies with expanding indications across tumor types.
ECONOMY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

AbbVie Presents New Upadacitinib Data In Atopic Dermatitis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced new analyses from the Phase 3 Rinvoq (upadacitinib) atopic dermatitis clinical trial program. Data were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. One analysis showed a greater proportion of patients treated with Rinvoq (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATI For: Sep 28 Filed by: Justh Mark B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Precigen (PGEN) Announces Additional Positive Interim Data from Phase 1b/2a Study of AG019 ActoBiotics™, A Novel Therapy Designed to Address the Underlying Cause of Type 1 Diabetes

Precigen ActoBio, an innovative clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on a new class of microbe-based therapeutic agents and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), today announced additional positive interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical study investigating AG019 ActoBiotics™ for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) (clinical trial identifier: NCT03751007, EudraCT 2017-002871-24). Results were presented in an oral presentation entitled, "AG019 ActoBiotics as monotherapy or in association with teplizumab in recent-onset type 1 diabetes was safe and demonstrated encouraging metabolic and immunological effects" at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 57th Annual Meeting by Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium.
SCIENCE

