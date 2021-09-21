Immutep (IMM) to Present Final OS Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as Late Breaking Poster Presentation at SITC
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce it will report final Overall Survival (OS) data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial evaluating lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in metastatic breast cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021. SITC 2021 is taking place in Washington, US and virtually from 10-14 November.www.streetinsider.com
