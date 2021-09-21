Immutep (IMM) to Present Final OS Data From Phase IIb AIPAC as Late Breaking Poster Presentation at SITC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced final results from the phase 3 COSMIC-311 pivotal trial of CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in patients with previously treated radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Following a previous announcement that the trial met one of the two primary endpoints of significant improvement versus placebo in progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by blinded independent radiology committee (BIRC; p<0.0001), the results of the final analysis are being presented during the Mini Oral Session – NETs and Endocrine Tumours at 5:30 p.m. CEST on Monday, September 20 at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress (LBA67). At a median follow-up of 10.1 months, the significant improvement in PFS with CABOMETYX was maintained, with consistent benefit in subgroups based on prior treatment.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO