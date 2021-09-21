CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Helbiz (HLBZ) Partners with Amazon to Broadcast on Amazon Video

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, and Amazon Italy, to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video Channels throughout Italy.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
StreetInsider.com

Aterian (ATER) Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers (“Affiliates”) with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) announces expansions to Amazon Halo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NASDAQ: AMZN)— Amazon announced expansions to Amazon Halo with three new additions to the Halo family: Halo View, a new health tracker with an AMOLED color display for at-a-glance access to Halo health metrics; Halo Fitness, a new service with hundreds of studio-quality workout classes; and Halo Nutrition, a new experience to help build healthy eating habits. Halo View comes bundled with a full year of Halo membership for just $79.99, and will ship in time for the holidays. Learn more at www.amazon.com/Halo-View.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Amazon Prime Due for Another Price Increase?

Amazon Prime is a $1,000 value to subscribers, according to one analyst. Management added a lot of benefits to the service since it last raised prices. A price hike would have a meaningful effect on Amazon's bottom line. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now counts over 200 million Prime members around the world....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Video#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Helbiz Inc#Hlbz#Helbiz Media#Company#Amazon Italy#Italian#Ott#Serie B Championship
The Hollywood Reporter

IMDb TV Launches in U.K., Eyes Global Rollout

IMDb TV has made its first trip overseas. Amazon’s advertising-supported free streaming service has launched in the U.K., the platform’s first international territory outside North America, and will be available to British audiences first via the Prime Video app and later via a standalone app on Fire TV. The launch slate includes original U.S. shows, such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, alongside a library of movies and TV shows, including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community and 2 Broke Girls. IMDb...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
thestreamable.com

Prince Charles Partners with Amazon Prime Video to Launch RE:TV Channel

Prince Charles has inked a deal with Amazon and launched a new channel, RE:TV on Amazon Prime Video. RE:TV focuses on providing viewers with ways to combat climate change. Programs on the channel will feature sustainable solutions for both individuals and businesses. In The Time to Act is Now, Charles...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Outlander’ Exits Amazon for Starzplay in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

As it expands its global footprint, Lionsgate-backed streaming service Starzplay has snapped up exclusive rights to hit series “Outlander” in the U.K., Variety can reveal. The deal marks the first time the long-running Starz show, which will debut season 6 in early 2022, will be streamed on its home platform outside the U.S. “Outlander,” which shot in Scotland earlier this year, is one of the highest profile titles on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., which picked up rights to the show from Sony Pictures Television in 2015. This latest deal, however, saw Starz outbid competitors for the series from Sony. Fans can...
TV SERIES
Business Insider

What's Going On With Helbiz And Amazon Today?

Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ:HLBZ) is trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Helbiz announced an agreement with Amazon Italy to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video channels throughout Italy. The company...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon

Helbiz Live will be available to stream on all Amazon Prime Video channels throughout Italy. Helbiz Inc. a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, and Amazon Italy, to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video Channels throughout Italy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Helbiz Stocks Soars to the Heavens on Amazon Deal

Helbiz (HLBZ) - Get HELBIZ, INC. Report headed for Cloud 9 on Tuesday after the e-scooters and e-bicycles company unveiled a three-year agreement under which Helbiz Live will stream on Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report channels. Shares of the New York company at last check were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

Remember When HBO Max Wasn’t on Roku? A Guide to Devices and the Streaming Services They Carry

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When HBO Max launched last year, it was only available on a select few devices — and made headlines every time the corporate powers that be struck deals with some of the most popular streaming platforms throughout the rest of the year, until it finally arrived on Roku that December. Corporate dealmaking doesn’t usually make such an immediate difference in most people’s everyday lives, but...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

If You Get This Email From Amazon, Delete It Immediately

Amazon is a one-stop shop for everything from groceries to fashion to furniture, with millions of satisfied customers turning to the site for their essentials on a daily basis. However, with such a large customer base and so much money trading hands between Amazon and its clientele every day, it's also a prime target for scammers. And while you may be wary of emails that ask you to provide personal information, a new scam is using a sophisticated technique to target the retail giant's customers. If you want to avoid putting your personal information—or your money—at risk, read on to discover how to spot this scam.
RETAIL
SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy