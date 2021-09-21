Helbiz (HLBZ) Partners with Amazon to Broadcast on Amazon Video
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm and exclusive distributor of the Serie B media rights worldwide, and Amazon Italy, to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video Channels throughout Italy.www.streetinsider.com
