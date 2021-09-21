Northern Trust (NTRS) announces agreement to take equity stake in Essentia Analytics
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has reached an agreement to take an equity stake in Essentia Analytics, Ltd., a leading provider of behavioral analytics and consulting services that utilizes a cutting edge cloud-based platform to bring together historical data and behavioral science to identify and address biases in thinking that impact investment performance.www.streetinsider.com
