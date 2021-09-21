Northern Trust (NTRS) announces agreement to take equity stake in Essentia Analytics

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP, NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced that it has entered into a standby equity distribution agreement, or SEDA, with YA II PN, Ltd. ("YA"), a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP. Under the terms of SEDA, YA is committed to purchase up to $20 million of the Company's common shares over the next thirty-six-month period, subject to a beneficial ownership cap of 9.9% of the share capital of the Company. The purchase price of the common shares will be at an 8% discount of the weighted average price of the Company's common shares during the five consecutive trading day period commencing on the trading day immediately following the delivery of an advance notice by the Company. YA has also agreed to purchase $2.5 million of the Company's common shares at a price per share of $1.90, prior to the commencement of sales under the SEDA.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO