Dougherty County First COVID-19 Vaccination Event Successful

Dougherty County’s first COVID-19 vaccination event held on last Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Albany Civic Center, was a success. With nearly 540 Dougherty County residents in attendance to receive either their first or second COVID vaccine, the event was held in partnership with Phoebe Putney Health Sys- tems, the Southwest Georgia Department of Public Health, and Albany Area Primary Health Care, as well as other company and individual volunteers who provided support.