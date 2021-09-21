CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty County First COVID-19 Vaccination Event Successful

By Staff Report
 10 days ago

Dougherty County’s first COVID-19 vaccination event held on last Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Albany Civic Center, was a success. With nearly 540 Dougherty County residents in attendance to receive either their first or second COVID vaccine, the event was held in partnership with Phoebe Putney Health Sys- tems, the Southwest Georgia Department of Public Health, and Albany Area Primary Health Care, as well as other company and individual volunteers who provided support.

Pat Brown
9d ago

it was a success, because you bribed them. This is Dougherty county, so many live in poverty.That 100 dollar gift care means a lot to people. That money can buy a lot of food

