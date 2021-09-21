CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identiv (INVE) Announced as New Pick By Carnivore Trading

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Carnivore Trading, a rapidly growing secretive group of Hall of Fame traders led by the legendary "Trader Z", announced today that the Cyber Security industry will be its new sector focus. The company provides macroeconomic, sector, fundamental and technical research and analysis, as well as real time trading alerts to its subscriber base. Focused on institutional quality equities with over $300 million in market capitalization, Carnivore's last three sector focuses were uranium, marine shipping, and bitcoin mining companies.

9 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $1

Robinhood is widely used because it’s a great way to get started with investing. There are a variety of stocks on the platform. And it’s easy and fun to invest. Even a few more-seasoned investors use the platform. If you know how to profit from penny stocks, below are the nine best Robinhood stocks under $1.
Zoom's stock drop likely nixed Five9 deal, say analysts

(Reuters) - A slump in Zoom Video Communications Inc's share price likely limited its ability to sweeten a nearly $15 billion all-stock offer for call center software firm Five9 and led to the deal's collapse, Wall Street analysts said on Friday. Five9 shareholders on Thursday voted down the sale to...
Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
Bitfarms (BITF) Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a Bitcoin mining company, provides a Bitcoin production update. “Third quarter 2021 marks Bitfarms’ highest quarterly Bitcoin production in 2021, capitalizing on growth investments throughout the year and macro events...
GOBankingRates

The Dangers of Day Trading

In its simplest form, day trading involves buying and selling a security within the same day. In reality, many day traders make multiple trades per day, sometimes in numerous securities. Money:...
The Motley Fool

Why Dollar Tree Stock Surged Today

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) climbed on Wednesday after the retailer said it would boost its stock buyback program and add more higher-priced items to its stores. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Dollar Tree's stock price was up more than 16%. So what. Dollar Tree's Board of Directors authorized an...
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
smarteranalyst.com

3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

“You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed...
StreetInsider.com

LAIX (LAIX) Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it has received a letter (the "Letter") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated September 17, 2021 and further e-mail communication on the same date, notifying the Company that (i) it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs"), and (ii) the applicable cure period for the Company to regain compliance expires on March 17, 2022.
