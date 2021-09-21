Identiv (INVE) Announced as New Pick By Carnivore Trading
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Carnivore Trading, a rapidly growing secretive group of Hall of Fame traders led by the legendary "Trader Z", announced today that the Cyber Security industry will be its new sector focus. The company provides macroeconomic, sector, fundamental and technical research and analysis, as well as real time trading alerts to its subscriber base. Focused on institutional quality equities with over $300 million in market capitalization, Carnivore's last three sector focuses were uranium, marine shipping, and bitcoin mining companies.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0