Thomas E. 'Tommy' Yonce
Thomas E. “Tommy” Yonce Sr., 68, of Griffin, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, after a 24-day long battle with COVID-19 pneumonia at Wellstar Spalding Hospital. Tommy was born in Griffin on Sept. 10, 1953. He was a former employee of Piggly Wiggly, Borden Chemical/AEP and most recently retired from the Griffin-Spalding County School System as a heating and air technician after 22 years of service. His parents, Noah Yonce and Uvalyn Cauthen Yonce, precede him in death.www.griffindailynews.com
