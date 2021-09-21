Using A Hardware Synthesizer As An External Effects Unit With Your DAW

Know what the different kinds of reverb mean? If you can’t tell a hall from a chamber, this is the guide for you. Reverb is one of the most indispensable tools a producer has at their disposal. You’d be hard-pressed to complete a mixdown without using it. And yet a lot of people don’t really know that much about it. Even if you do know your rooms from your ambiences, and your algorithms from your impulses, what kinds of reverb works best on what sound can be difficult to keep track of. If you’re the kind of producer who scrolls through presets, trying different types almost at random because you’re not sure what everything means, then this article is for you.

5 DAYS AGO