3 die in area weekend wrecks

Two people in a vehicle traveling more than 100 mph on U.S. 31 south of Decatur late Saturday night died from injuries they received when the car ran off the road and overturned minutes after deputies aborted a chase, authorities said.

A third person died Sunday morning from injuries he received when the vehicle he was operating ran off a road near Danville and hit a tree, state troopers said.

Authorities said wet road conditions could have played a role in both wrecks.

On Saturday night, Harley Wayne Hill, 24, of Decatur, died when the Toyota he was driving rolled over on U.S. 31 near Lane Road in Hartselle. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma at 11:15 p.m., according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

A passenger in Hill’s vehicle, Abagale Victorine Holladay, 25, of Athens, was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she died of injuries sustained in the wreck. Chunn said she was wearing a seat belt.

Morgan County sheriff's deputies were chasing the vehicle and called off the pursuit because of slick road conditions. On Saturday, the area received more than 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“A deputy clocked the car at 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on U.S. 31 near Big A,” Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said, referring to a convenience store at Kayo Road. “The car accelerated and attempted to elude. The deputy never caught up with the car and the sergeant canceled the pursuit because of weather/road conditions. The car was going over 100 mph when it was last seen. Minutes later, the wrecked car was located in Hartselle.”

Swafford said the driver was wanted on a felony charge in Cullman County.

The southbound lane on U.S. 31 remained closed a couple of hours during the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday morning, a 53-year-old Falkville area man died when he ran off South Johnson Chapel Road, 2 miles south of Danville, and hit a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Chunn.

Chunn pronounced Skipper Andrew Marvin Smith dead at the scene at 8 a.m. Chunn said Smith was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his 1999 Chevrolet Blazer and died from blunt force trauma. Chunn said he received the call about the wreck at 7:11 a.m.

Chunn said wet road conditions may have contributed to the wreck.

ALEA said the wreck remains under investigation.