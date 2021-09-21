Golf Clash launches Ryder Cup game
Playdemic and Electronic Arts have once again teamed up with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to bring the thrill of the Ryder Cup to fans and players of Golf Clash. The collaboration will see the Ryder Cup brand integrated into Golf Clash with a range of exclusive in-game content. Setting the scene for this exciting partnership is a brand-new Ryder Cup themed course which is classic links in style, featuring windswept terrain and open rolling dunes.golfbusinessnews.com
