CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Golf Clash launches Ryder Cup game

golfbusinessnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaydemic and Electronic Arts have once again teamed up with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to bring the thrill of the Ryder Cup to fans and players of Golf Clash. The collaboration will see the Ryder Cup brand integrated into Golf Clash with a range of exclusive in-game content. Setting the scene for this exciting partnership is a brand-new Ryder Cup themed course which is classic links in style, featuring windswept terrain and open rolling dunes.

golfbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Golf Course#Gaming#Ryder Cup Europe#The Pga Of America#Whistling Straits#European
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGEOUS prices of Ryder Cup outfits leave golf fans in complete SHOCK

There are many things to look forward to at the Ryder Cup. The drama, the celebrations and hopefully, the team that you want to win will win. However, what I also look forward to is seeing the fresh, new gear that Team Europe wear each year and it is fair to say that the designers have not disappointed in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Anthony Kim: the Ryder Cup hero who disappeared from golf

Kim played a big part in the 2008 US win at Valhalla and broke into the world’s top 10 before vanishing from the PGA Tour. August 2011. A second round of 71 is not sufficient for Anthony Kim to make the cut at the US PGA Championship, but falling short by one appears far from disastrous. Kim, 26, had tied fifth at the Open Championship a few weeks earlier demonstrating the versatility that had earned him third place in the 2010 Masters.
GOLF
kfgo.com

Golf-Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe’s Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. In a clear indication Europe will try...
GOLF
WBAY Green Bay

Kohler throws Ryder Cup golf party

Suffering from allergies? This year has been as bad as you think it is. Fans enjoyed the opening ceremony and celebrity tournament and even the weather. Everybody needs a hobby. His was motivated by growing up poor, then surviving cancer.
KOHLER, WI
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Justin Thomas’ custom Ryder Cup kicks might be the greatest pair of golf shoes ever made

It’s Ryder Cup week, if you haven’t already heard. We’ve waited a whole extra year for this and golf patriotism is at an all-time high. After a feeble showing at Le Golf National in 2018, the US stars are putting aside their differences, getting their game faces on, and doing everything in their power to #BeatEurope. In the case of Justin Thomas, that means talking the talk—the kid enjoys a little smack talk, that much we know—but also literally walking the walking in these incredible Nomad Customs-designed FootJoys. Feast your eyes, patriots.
GOLF
wkzo.com

Golf-Poker faced Ryder Cup captains unwilling to tip hands

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – The Ryder Cup does not begin until Friday but the gamesmanship was well underway at Whistling Straits on Monday as European captain Padraig Harrington and his U.S. opposite number Steve Stricker put their poker faces on, refusing to tip their hands. Players will spend the next...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
conwaydailysun.com

Jim's Caddie Corner: Ryder Cup — time for patriotic golf

The Ryder Cup is set to be played next week, Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. Originally, this international match play event was scheduled for the fall of 2020, but due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, it was postponed in July 2020. This golf course is fantastic, along the shores of Lake Michigan, with shot-making required on every hole. Most likely there will be some big winds coming off the lake and the players will need their A-game for this competition.
CONWAY, NH
chatsports.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Rules, Format and Points System Primer for Golf Tournament

The Ryder Cup returns after a three-year absence on Friday. The clash between the best men's golfers from the United States and Europe has been dominated by the Europeans lately. Europe won the last Ryder Cup in 2018 in France, and it has been victorious in four of the last...
GOLF
kfgo.com

Golf-Koepka confirms he will play in Ryder Cup

(Reuters) – Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka confirmed his participation in next week’s Ryder Cup, after his commitment to the competition was called into question. In an interview with Golf Digest this week, Koepka described the biennial team event between the United States and Europe as “a bit odd” and mentally challenging, saying that he might not be cut out for team sports.
GOLF
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Best Ryder Cup 2020 golf merchandise

The best Ryder Cup 2020 products you can buy to show your support for Team Europe and Team USA as they go head-to-head in golf's biggest event at Whistling Straits. Whether you're at Whistling Straits or watching on the television from the comfort of your sofa, we've picked out the best Ryder Cup merchandise, from hats and polo shirts to accessories, shoes and bags.
GOLF
wearegreenbay.com

More than just golf at this year’s Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) — If you’re not a huge fan of golf, or just don’t want to spend the money on tickets for the big match-up, there are plenty of other fun, and free, things to do with the family. “(There is) a little something for everyone,” said Director of...
KOHLER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy