Rich Chambers Shares His New Visual For "High School Can't Last Forever"

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe culture of rock and roll was born in American high schools. The earliest practitioners of rock were barely out of high school themselves, and they wrote songs that chronicled the experiences and channeled the great expectations of their audience. Rock fans were high schoolers, and their view of the world was the one you'd get from behind a desk in a classroom, waiting desperately for the bell and the beginning of freedom. Now, rock has grown up a little. But that distinctive combination of innocence and impatience — one you'll find in high schools all over the country — continues to be the animating force behind rock and roll storytelling.

dopecausewesaid.com

