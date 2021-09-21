CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GMSDC to Release Groundbreaking State of Minority Business Studies

By Staff Report
thecolumbusceo.com
 10 days ago

The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) will issue an update to its landmark study – The State of Minority Business – A National Discussion – during the Minority Business Opportunity Week (MBOW) celebration on September 20 – 24, 2021. MBOW is a weeklong commemoration of the accomplishments of the minority business community in Georgia, to recognize their contributions to the state’s history, culture and economy. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22nd at 10:00 am. After a live presentation of the updated study, there will be a panel discussion of key takeaways from the State of Minority Business report.

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

SC economic development group receives over $700,000 for minority owned businesses

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development received a more than $700,000 grant to support business owners from marginalized communities. The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the $711,000 grant to also help create jobs through the Minority Business Development Initiative. The EDA says it...
ECONOMY
WTGS

Wells Fargo is giving a hand to minority owned businesses in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Millions of dollars in grant money is helping give some life to small businesses in this state. Wednesday afternoon, Wells Fargo and South Carolina Lieutenant Governor, Pamela Yvette, announced three South Carolina Development financial institutions receive nearly $3 million in grants for minority owned businesses. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecolumbusceo.com

Gov. Kemp & Visa Announce New Office Hub in Atlanta Will Create 1,000 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Visa, a world leader in digital payments, will open a new hub in Midtown Atlanta. This major expansion is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs in the region over the next several years. “It’s always great to see a world-renowned company like Visa...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to benefit from corporate pledges to minority businesses

Since the start of 2020, companies from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase to Google and Twitter have pledged billions of dollars to support entrepreneurs of color. All those dollars don’t go directly into business owners’ pockets, however. Many are being invested in other financial institutions — particularly community development financial institutions, whose services include making small-business loans to borrowers underserved by traditional banks.
SMALL BUSINESS
thecolumbusceo.com

Marv Lieberman Discusses the Mission of SCORE

SCORE Regional Chairman Marv Lieberman talks about the workshops and mentorships that SCORE offers to entrepreneurs and businesses in the region. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
ECONOMY
thelakemurraynews.net

Chambers partner to launch Minority Business Accelerator

Three Chamber organizations from across South Carolina have jointly announced that Bank of America has provided a $500,000 grant to launch a statewide Minority Business Accelerator program. This program will be led by the Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville Chambers and is set to launch in January of 2022. The Minority...
BUSINESS
thecolumbusceo.com

GDEcD's Nico Wijnberg on Georgia's International Connectivity

Director of International Relations at the Georgia Department of Economic Development Nico Wijnberg talks about recruiting international businesses to Georgia and the impact is has on communities across the state. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunity#Mbow#Covid
thecolumbusceo.com

PSC Commissioner Tim Echols on Sustainability Challenges

Tim Echols, Vice Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission, explains how the GPSC can help your business with sustainability issues. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
ECONOMY
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia Chamber President Chris Clark: Addressing Georgia's Rural Labor Crisis

It's been one year since the Georgia Chamber resumed safe, in-person events. After COVID riddled our very existence with uncertainty, we were forced to temporarily dispense with those gatherings to preserve the health and well-being of all Georgians. So, it was good to be out last week, traveling back to my roots in Fitzgerald, as well as Americus and Valdosta, to convene with business and community leaders about the need to reimagine a new Georgia economy together. But no matter where I am, whether here in Atlanta, or back home in South Georgia, I have the same conversation. Talent is scarce and employers are struggling to fill jobs, and this is jeopardizing our economic recovery.
GEORGIA STATE
Ponca City News

Business interim studies

Body This week, our Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee held four interim studies looking at various issues facing our state’s business community. The first looked at what is preventing Oklahomans from returning to the workforce. This has been a question on so many minds as everywhere we look there are “Help Wanted” signs, especially in the hospitality and restaurant industries. Where did all the workers go? We heard from the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the Oklahoma Child Care Resource and Referral Agency, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, and the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce. Problems discussed included lack of child care or affordable child care, low wages and COVID anxiety in the workforce. More than half of Oklahomans live in a child care desert, meaning there are no child care facilities in close proximity to families. Some examples included: Cimarron County has no centers; Beaver County has only three and Texas County has 20. Besides dealing with COVID quarantines and closures, child care centers Business interim studiesy and rigorous testing and licensing requirements. Finding nontraditional child care that’s open early in the morning and late in the evenings is another problem for working parents. Small businesses are also struggling to compete with large corporations that are offering $15-$18 an hour starting pay, health benefits and telework options, drastically shrinking their pool of applicants. The work force is changing, and local and state officials are going to have to make some policy changes as well to better support small businesses and working families alike.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wvxu.org

UD Launches New Microloan Program For Minority Businesses With A Focus On Local

Black-owned, women-owned and other underrepresented businesses often have a tough time getting a loan. The Greater West Dayton Incubator, and the University of Dayton which oversees it, are rolling out a microloan program to give struggling businesses a hand up. “This program has the potential to provide direct access to...
DAYTON, OH
dailymemphian.com

MMBC awarded grant to help minority-owned businesses

Small business minority business Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum Tennessee Minority Business Development Agency Business Center Jozelle Booker Charles Barnes action janitorial Subscriber Only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers,...
SMALL BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Startup Aims To Help Small & Minority Owned Businesses

The startup "Horus Marketing LLC" is a digital marketing company that aims to help small and minority owned businesses fulfill their potential at an affordable rate. Morgan Johnson, a Missouri native saw an issue with current marketing companies. "They were always so vague about what they could do for you and the majority of the time they failed to touch base with you. The few that did would charge an arm and a leg for their services. I thought ‘How could a small business even afford this type of work?’”. Instead of a consultation-based approach, Horus will have set prices and packages on their list of services that small business owners could afford and take advantage of. "C.E.O. Interactives", a Las Vegas based advertising company, has the same mindset which lead to a partnership between these two.
SMALL BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Baltimore City Receives $2M In Funding For Minority Owned Business Development

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In August, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency awarded $2 million to the Mayor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business to operate the Mid-Atlantic Region Minority Business Development Agency Advanced Manufacturing Center. The project will provide targeted assistance to minority manufacturers and increase...
BALTIMORE, MD
njbmagazine.com

Procurement Possibilities for Minority-owned Businesses

Procurement opportunities are abundant for women and minority-owned businesses. However, when it comes to seeking contracts with federal, state, county or municipal governments, large companies, school systems, and more, “You have to be out there [bidding on contracts], or you don’t exist,” says Andrew Bennett, procurement consultant for the New Jersey Small Business Development Centers (NJSBDC).
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy