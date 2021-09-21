CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch "A Different Man", the Newly Released Clip From Jim Waneka

By DCWS Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voice takes people by surprise. It's deep, resonant, knowing, a little wary, road-tested and heavy with experience. For some listeners, it's reminiscent of Johnny Cash; others liken it to Waylon Jennings, or Chris Stapleton, or even Springsteen. Yes, Jim Waneka has a voice to follow — and he writes songs that suit its power, depth, and flexibility. When "I Ride Alone," his first single, premiered in July, country fans were struck sideways. Who was this artist? Did he come out of nowhere?

