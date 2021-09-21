Watch "A Different Man", the Newly Released Clip From Jim Waneka

The Armed have shared another new video from their incredible new album, ULTRAPOP. The new clip for “Where Man Knows Want” is taken from their new feature concert film, ULTRAPOP: Live at the Masonic Temple, screenings of which will begin on October 15. The clip, directed by Tony Wolski, finds the seven members of the band (their live lineup anyway—the complete number of contributors to the band is more than double that) putting on an expectedly bonkers live performance, complete with a flashy light presence, in the Tudor Room on the third floor of the Masonic Temple in Detroit, and it’s a hell of a preview for the group’s live shows to come in 2022. Get your body ready for this one.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO