Japan's K Line orders eight LNG-fuelled car carriers

naturalgasworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vessels are expected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. Japanese shipowner K Line will procure eight LNG-fuelled car carriers between 2023 and 2025, it said on September 21. The company received its first LNG-fuelled car carrier in March this year. K Line has ordered two vessels each from...

www.naturalgasworld.com

